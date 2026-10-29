Tyler Perry Fights to Keep Texts Private in Sexual Assault Lawsuit

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The texts that we’ve already seen are embarrassing enough.

One of the former employees accusing Tyler Perry of sexual misconduct has possession of conversations that the mega-producer exchanged with others.

These texts are not yet public. Perry is asking the court to ensure that it stays that way.

Perry argues that these messages are private and could embarrass others.

Tyler Perry attends the Lucas Museum Of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026. (Photo Credit: Savion Washington/FilmMagic)

Mario Rodriguez is in possession of text-based conversations

TMZ reports that Perry is fighting Mario Rodriguez in court over private text messages.

As part of the legal battle, Perry reportedly turned over private texts that he had with others over to Rodriguez’s legal team.

Perry is adamant that these conversations remain confidential.

One major issue, he argues in court, is that there are financial matters that come up in these conversations.

Another note is that the associates with whom he spoke believed that their own conversations were private. So it is no longer merely about Perry’s privacy.

🚨On December 25, 2025, actor and model Mario Rodriguez filed a lawsuit against Tyler Perry, accusing the filmmaker of sexual assault and battery. Rodriguez, who had a minor role in the 2016 film Boo! A Madea Halloween, is seeking $77 million in damages from both Perry and Lionsgate. The lawsuit details several alleged incidents between 2014 and 2019: Rodriguez claims he was first approached by a trainer at an Equinox gym who said Perry wanted his number to discuss acting roles. Rodriguez alleges that shortly after being cast in 2016, Perry touched him inappropriately while watching a movie at Perry’s home. In 2018, Perry allegedly "tightly hugged" Rodriguez and "grabbed his penis". In 2019, Rodriguez claims Perry grabbed his hand and placed it on Perry’s own genitals. The complaint alleges Perry offered financial support and career advancement in exchange for sexual favors, reportedly telling Rodriguez, "If you would just give in to me… you would never have to worry about anything again". Rodriguez alleges Perry gave him $5,000 on multiple occasions following these encounters. The lawsuit also names Lionsgate, the distributor of the 2016 film, accusing the studio of turning a blind eye to Perry’s alleged misconduct. Perry’s attorney, Alex Spiro, denied the allegations, characterizing the lawsuit as a "failed money grab" by the same lawyer representing another recent accuser. This is the second sexual assault lawsuit filed against Perry in 2025. In June, actor Derek Dixon sued Perry for $260 million, alleging similar misconduct while working on the television series The Oval and Ruthless. Rodriguez stated he was motivated to come forward after learning of Dixon’s case. #tylerperry #mariorodriguez #madeahalloween #lionsgate #lionsgatefilms #tylerperrystudios #derekdixon — Amy Leigh (@IAmyLeigh) December 28, 2025

As such, he does not want Rodriguez to release these conversations, in part or in whole.

His legal argument, the report details, is that these associates have nothing to do with the lawsuit.

Disclosure of their texts, he notes, would cause both annoyance and a public embarrassment.

Rodriguez did not immediately fire back in court.

However, with a $77 million lawsuit on the line, his own attorney is sure to have a rebuttal soon.

Of all the Tyler Perry texts this one killed me dead. "You are the rose" I’m sorry, are you 12 years old?? https://t.co/YYaS8WpiSY — Matt (@Yuncle1) June 18, 2025

These are not the same texts as those released over the past year or so

Rodriguez is one of two men who have acted on Perry’s projects only to later accuse him of sexual misconduct and sexual assault.

(The other man, Derek Dixon, appears in text exchanges in which he and Perry nervously discuss anxieties about guilt, sex, religious trauma, and more in a tone that many argue is inappropriate between a boss and employee.)

In 2015, Perry and Rodriguez apparently met in 2015 at a gym.

This, Rodriguez has since described, led to his casting in Boo! A Madea Halloween.

It took a few years, Rodriguez alleges, before working for Perry turned into becoming a victim of sexual assault.

Tyler Perry texts messages to his actor👀 https://t.co/9VaRBPJes9 — 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐤𝐰𝐚 (@M_Jeffnaldo) June 17, 2025

Rodriguez’s $77 million lawsuit details that Perry allegedly asked him if he liked oral sex during a 2018 visit to the producer’s home. Perry then allegedly groped his genitals.

At a later date, when Rodriguez apparently felt comfortable believing that this was a one-time transgression, Perry allegedly repeated the offense, grasping at his penis.

Both times, the lawsuit claims, Perry would give him small payments ($5k) alongside an apology.

Perry’s legal team has argued that Rodriguez only filed this lawsuit after Perry declined to offer him further financial assistance, claiming that he is simply after money — not justice.

Rarely, that can happen. But sometimes, a victim knows that money is the best justice that they’re likely to get.