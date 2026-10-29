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Tyler Perry Fights to Keep Texts Private in Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Tyler Perry Fights to Keep Texts Private in Sexual Assault Lawsuit

By Author Simon Delott

Published: Oct 29, 2026 at 10:31 AM • Category Legal

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The texts that we’ve already seen are embarrassing enough.

One of the former employees accusing Tyler Perry of sexual misconduct has possession of conversations that the mega-producer exchanged with others.

These texts are not yet public. Perry is asking the court to ensure that it stays that way.

Perry argues that these messages are private and could embarrass others.

Tyler Perry in September 2026.
Tyler Perry attends the Lucas Museum Of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026. (Photo Credit: Savion Washington/FilmMagic)

Mario Rodriguez is in possession of text-based conversations

TMZ reports that Perry is fighting Mario Rodriguez in court over private text messages.

As part of the legal battle, Perry reportedly turned over private texts that he had with others over to Rodriguez’s legal team.

Perry is adamant that these conversations remain confidential.

One major issue, he argues in court, is that there are financial matters that come up in these conversations.

Another note is that the associates with whom he spoke believed that their own conversations were private. So it is no longer merely about Perry’s privacy.

As such, he does not want Rodriguez to release these conversations, in part or in whole.

His legal argument, the report details, is that these associates have nothing to do with the lawsuit.

Disclosure of their texts, he notes, would cause both annoyance and a public embarrassment.

Rodriguez did not immediately fire back in court.

However, with a $77 million lawsuit on the line, his own attorney is sure to have a rebuttal soon.

These are not the same texts as those released over the past year or so

Rodriguez is one of two men who have acted on Perry’s projects only to later accuse him of sexual misconduct and sexual assault.

(The other man, Derek Dixon, appears in text exchanges in which he and Perry nervously discuss anxieties about guilt, sex, religious trauma, and more in a tone that many argue is inappropriate between a boss and employee.)

In 2015, Perry and Rodriguez apparently met in 2015 at a gym.

This, Rodriguez has since described, led to his casting in Boo! A Madea Halloween.

It took a few years, Rodriguez alleges, before working for Perry turned into becoming a victim of sexual assault.

Rodriguez’s $77 million lawsuit details that Perry allegedly asked him if he liked oral sex during a 2018 visit to the producer’s home. Perry then allegedly groped his genitals.

At a later date, when Rodriguez apparently felt comfortable believing that this was a one-time transgression, Perry allegedly repeated the offense, grasping at his penis.

Both times, the lawsuit claims, Perry would give him small payments ($5k) alongside an apology.

Perry’s legal team has argued that Rodriguez only filed this lawsuit after Perry declined to offer him further financial assistance, claiming that he is simply after money — not justice.

Rarely, that can happen. But sometimes, a victim knows that money is the best justice that they’re likely to get.