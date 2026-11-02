Tucker Carlson Claims US Is ‘Within Days’ of Launching Nuclear Strike on Iran

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Journalist Tucker Carlson took to social media late Sunday night with an alarming claim about the US war with Iran.

Carlson claims the US is “within days” of launching a nuclear strike against the Mideast nation under pressure from Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He outlined his allegations in a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter) that quickly went viral.

Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump shakes hands with Tucker Carlson at the conclusion of a conversation during Carlson’s Live Tour at the Desert Diamond Arena on October 31, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“The target would be Pickax Mountain in central Iran, where Israeli intelligence claims the Iranian government has restarted its nuclear enrichment program,” Carlson wrote, adding:

“No conventional weapon in the American arsenal can penetrate 300 feet of solid granite to destroy the tunnels where enrichment is supposedly taking place. The only military option is a nuclear strike.”

Carlson went on to offer a detailed timeline about the ongoing nuclear talks:

“Close observers say Trump is likely to decide by next weekend whether or not to use nuclear weapons,” he wrote.

“That would be November 7, six days from now. To his credit, he’s hesitating. At the moment, Trump is listening to his vice president, JD Vance, and to his envoy and friend Steve Witkoff, both of whom argue a deal with Iran can be made.”

Carlson credits the Trump administration for pushing back against Netanyahu’s alleged nuclear ambitions.

But he adds that the White House has been laying the ground for such plans for months.

“Since February, the administration has quietly rewritten America’s nuclear doctrine to make first use of so-called ‘battlefield nukes’ easier and therefore more likely,” he alleges, adding:

“No one in Washington in either party seems bothered by this. Now we’re on the brink of it.”

Carlson concluded with a grim reminder of the tremendous toll a nuclear strike would take:

“One group that hasn’t been consulted so far is the global population — the hundreds of millions of people who will be killed along with their children if Trump is pushed by Netanyahu into launching a nuclear strike next week. Now would be the time for them to speak up,” he wrote.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.