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Travis Kelce is reportedly standing firmly by his wife after Vanity Fair published a scathing profile of Taylor Swift earlier this week.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end isn’t buying the magazine’s unflattering portrait of Taylor, according to The Blast, which cites insiders close to the couple.

“Travis is always going to have Taylor’s back. He knows the person she is behind closed doors, and that’s what matters to him,” a source said.

Travis Kelce attends the Amazon 2025 Upfront at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The insider explained that Travis’ view of his wife comes from watching her day-to-day life up close, not from what strangers have to say about her.

“He sees how hard she works, how much she cares about the people in her life and how much of herself she puts into everything she does,” the source added.

And according to the insider, a magazine story isn’t going to change his mind. “He’s incredibly proud of her and isn’t about to let someone else’s perception of who she is change the way he sees her,” they said.

The source even suggested that Travis thinks the article tells readers more about its sources than about its subject.

“If anything, he thinks the whole thing says more about the people trying to tear her down than it does about Taylor,” the insider claimed.

Travis has his own reasons to be paying attention. Although the piece focuses mostly on Taylor, he appears in it too, under the nickname “Redwood.”

The article, titled “The Mastermind” and written by journalist May Jeong, was published on Monday, November 23. It never actually names Taylor, referring to its central figure only as “The Star.”

Still, the details about her upbringing, music and relationships leave little doubt about who it’s describing. Jeong reportedly spoke with more than 100 people, including former classmates, teachers, music industry figures and people who were once close to the singer.

One anonymous industry professional went as far as comparing Taylor to Regina George, the queen bee played by Rachel McAdams in Mean Girls.

The piece also took aim at Travis and Taylor’s wedding at Madison Square Garden, questioning the scale of the celebration and the spectacle surrounding their very public romance.

It also scrutinized the reported $26 million the couple donated to local charities ahead of the nuptials.

Fittingly, the article included a Swift-style Easter egg of its own. Strategically capitalized letters spell out “Look What You Made Me Do,” the title of Taylor’s 2017 single.

Some of the most talked-about passages dug into Taylor’s school days. One former classmate, Arielle Peppers, recalled Taylor owning Ugg boots in several colors while her own single mom couldn’t afford a pair.

Arielle later insisted that she never meant the Ugg boot story as an attack. “I shared a straightforward childhood memory with a reporter about school and what was affordable for different families at the time,” she said in a statement.

Taylor declined to comment on the allegations raised in Jeong’s article.

But insiders say she’s taking the whole thing in stride. As we covered earlier this week, Taylor isn’t ‘losing sleep’ over the ‘mean girl’ article, according to a source close to the singer.

“Taylor has never pretended to be perfect, but she doesn’t believe a collection of old grievances and unflattering anecdotes defines who she is or what she’s accomplished,” that insider said.

The source also questioned how the reporting was done. “To her, it feels like the conclusion was already written and they just went looking for people willing to support it,” they claimed.

The insider added that Taylor is “proud of what she’s accomplished and isn’t going to lose sleep over any of this, especially given how the piece has been received by others in the media.”

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