Travis Kelce Gushes Over 'First Holiday as a Married Man' in Tommy Hilfiger Campaign

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Travis Kelce is the star of Tommy Hilfiger’s winter 2026 campaign, and he’s already got Christmas with his new wife, Taylor Swift, on the brain.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up about the upcoming holiday season while promoting the new campaign, and it’s clear the newlywed is feeling festive.

“I’m excited for this year to be my first Christmas as a married man,” Travis gushed, according to Page Six.

Travis Kelce attends the Amazon 2025 Upfront at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Travis and Taylor tied the knot earlier this year, which makes this December their first holiday season as husband and wife.

And Travis isn’t planning to simply repeat the same old routine. He says he “can’t wait to start new” traditions with the pop superstar as they head into their first married Christmas together.

He kept the specifics close to the vest, but at least one of the couple’s plans involves the decorations.

Travis is reportedly ready to keep the Christmas lights up until at least January, E! News reports.

Apparently, the newlyweds are setting their own rules for the season now that they’re sharing a home and a last name’s worth of holiday plans.

The holiday chatter is a fitting tie-in for the campaign itself. Tommy Hilfiger picked Travis to front its winter collection, putting one of the most talked-about athletes in the country at the center of its cold-weather push.

Travis has never been shy about fashion, and a winter campaign gives him the chance to show off a cozier side as the temperatures drop.

It’s also a reminder of just how big a year it’s been for Travis off the field. Between the wedding and a high-profile fashion gig, the tight end has had plenty to celebrate beyond football.

Of course, the holidays will look a little different for an NFL player. Christmas lands right in the thick of football season, so Travis will be balancing his schedule with the Chiefs alongside his first married Christmas.

That hasn’t dampened his enthusiasm one bit, judging by the way he talked about the season ahead.

For Taylor, the holidays have long been a big deal, and fans have been eager to see how the couple would celebrate now that they’re officially married.

Based on Travis’ comments, the answer involves brand-new traditions and a house that stays lit up well past New Year’s.

Travis and Taylor will mark their first Christmas as a married couple next month, by which time the 5-2 Chiefs will likely be playoff-bound.

Although if last season taught us anything, it’s that there are no guarantees in the NFL.