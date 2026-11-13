Travis Barker Reveals ‘Warning Shot’ Diagnosis Made Him Quit Smoking

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Every smoker needs just the right reason to quit.

Travis Barker never imagined that his would be quite so dramatic.

It took a precancerous diagnosis and a blunt warning from his doctor for him to face the truth.

He needed to stop smoking.

Speaking to Kid Cudi, Travis was blunt about his love of blunts. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘I got diagnosed with precancer of the esophagus’

On the Wednesday, November 11 episode of the Big Bro with Kid Cudi podcast, Travis told the eponymous host why he finally quit smoking.

“I only quit because I got diagnosed with precancer of the esophagus,” he revealed.

In this case, precancer refers to cellular changes to the esophagus that make them more likely to develop cancer.

(It is possible, but unconfirmed, that he may be referring to the precancerous condition known as Barrett’s Esophagus.)

Travis learned that he had to lower his risk factors. A key way of doing that is to stop pumping his body full of smoke.

“I loved blunts and I would smoke too much,” Travis admitted.

Many people make use of marijuana, which has both recreational and medicinal uses. Most consider it much healthier than the carcinogen overload from cigarettes or the risk of lead poisoning or popcorn lung from vaping.

However, smoking is smoking. Whether you’re standing by an open flame or lighting up anything to smoke, it’s obviously not good for you.

Not every state has legal access to marijuana and THC products, but a growing number do. Legalization gives people options.

THC gummies and similar edibles are, for many, a much safer alternative. Also, they can avoid stinking up their homes and porches.

Travis barker plays “fukumean” on the drums 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/0DYH8hfHdG — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 2, 2023

‘You gotta stop smoking’

According to Travis, he consulted with his doctor who is also his friend.

“Is this serious?” he recalled asking Dr. Friend.

The physician, he described, advised him: “This is your warning shot, Trav.”

Bluntly, he added: “Don’t f–k around. You gotta stop smoking.”

That is sound advice. And perhaps he took it more seriously because it came from a friend.

🔥Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the “Louder Than Fear” premiere in LA 🎥@BackgridUS https://t.co/VMlo4W2juP — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) August 12, 2026

According to Travis, had he not received that warning, he “would have never stopped.”

He had previously thought that the habit would not come back to haunt him.

Travis had imagined that he “could be like Willie Nelson and smoke to the day I die, you know?”

There is a tendency in human psychology to look at people who are very fortunate — often simply lucky — and imagine that they are typical.

Most of us know that we would not survive a plane crash, even though Travis famously did. It’s good that he has made this choice for his health and for his family.

See more THG in Google. Add us as a preferred source to get more of our stories in your Top Stories. Add to preferred sources