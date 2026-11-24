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Tish Cyrus revealed on Monday night that she, not Billy Ray Cyrus, walked her daughter Miley Cyrus down the aisle at her wedding to Maxx Morando over the weekend.

Tish shared the news on Instagram, two days after Miley married Maxx on Saturday at Frank Sinatra’s former home in Palm Springs, California.

In the post, Tish wrote that she sometimes forgets just how many memories she and Miley manage to make in a single year, and that the two have shared plenty of amazing moments together.

Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus attend the World Premiere of Disney+’s “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special” at El Capitan Theatre on March 23, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/FilmMagic)

But according to Tish, none of those moments could top the walk the two of them took to the altar.

She also sent her love to both Miley and Maxx, and she wished the singer a happy 34th birthday. Miley celebrated that milestone on Sunday, the day after the wedding.

The reveal settles a question Billy Ray apparently wasn’t eager to answer. When he was asked the day after the ceremony who had walked Miley down the aisle, he dodged it, TMZ reports.

Miley reportedly asked Tish to do the honors. Even so, sources say the day went off without any drama, and that Tish and Billy Ray were getting along at the celebration.

That’s notable for a former couple with a famously rocky history. Tish and Billy Ray divorced in 2022, ending a 28-year marriage that had its share of ups and downs.

Both of Miley’s parents have since moved on. Billy Ray brought his fiancée, Elizabeth Hurley, to the wedding, while Tish attended with her husband, Dominic Purcell.

Miley’s sister, Noah Cyrus, was also among the guests.

Billy Ray’s very presence was a big talking point once word of the ceremony got out.

Billy Ray, 65, attended with Elizabeth, 61, and her son, Damian. The trio posed for photos alongside the newlyweds.

He reportedly shared a tender moment with Miley during the festivities. Later, he and Elizabeth were spotted smiling as they left the reception hand in hand, with Damian joining them for the exit.

His attendance came after Billy Ray and Miley were reportedly briefly estranged, part of years of family drama that has played out in public.

Now it turns out the father of the bride was there, but the walk down the aisle went to mom.

The couple said their vows in front of close friends and family at the private residence. Photos from the day reportedly show Miley tearing up in an elegant gown as she exchanged vows with Maxx, a 28-year-old drummer.

So is Miley Cyrus married? Yes. This is her second trip down the aisle, following her divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

The ceremony didn’t exactly come out of nowhere. Days before the big day, reports surfaced that Miley’s wedding to Maxx was set for this weekend in Southern California, though the venue, the date and the guest list were all kept quiet at the time.

Miley had also been dropping hints. Last month, she brought Maxx onstage during her sold-out run at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles to perform their song “Let’s Get Married” with her.

Subtle, it was not.

Now the newlyweds are celebrating, and Tish has made it official that she was the one by Miley’s side for the walk to the altar.

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