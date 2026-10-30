Tim McGraw Taylor Swift Wedding Rumor: What Really Went Down on the Big Day?

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Tim McGraw is clearing up a little confusion surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.

The country music superstar recently addressed reports that he performed at the couple’s highly publicized nuptials, revealing that the internet got this particular detail wrong.

McGraw confirmed that he and his wife, Faith Hill, attended Swift and Kelce’s July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Singers Taylor Swift and Tim McGraw perform during the 2013 CMA Music Festival on June 6, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

However, despite some headlines suggesting otherwise, he wasn’t among the musical performers at the celebration.

“I didn’t perform at her wedding. That was a rumor,” McGraw explained during an October 28 appearance in Esquire’s “What I’ve Learned” interview series.

“The internet’s not always correct,” he added. Well, that’s certainly something worth remembering!

While McGraw might not have taken the stage, he had plenty of nice things to say about the newlyweds, particularly the bride.

The singer has enjoyed a longstanding relationship with Swift, dating back to 2006, when she released her debut single, “Tim McGraw.” The song was named after the country star, helping establish a connection that would eventually grow into a close friendship.

McGraw and Hill have also served as mentors to Swift throughout her career, offering encouragement as she transformed from a teenage country singer into one of the biggest musical acts on the planet.

“Taylor’s always been close to our family, our girls,” McGraw explained, referring to his and Hill’s daughters, Gracie, 29, Maggie, 28, and Audrey, 24.

“She’s been to our house and hung out with our girls. And, I mean, she’s a special person, and one of the most talented people I’ve ever met … I couldn’t be more proud of her,” he continued.

McGraw also made it clear that he approves of Swift’s choice in husbands.

“We couldn’t be happier for her to find Travis, who’s a cool guy as well,” he said.

As for the wedding itself, McGraw wasn’t the only celebrity guest whose alleged musical contribution became a topic of conversation.

Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks were among the stars reported to have performed during the celebration. Meanwhile, Kelce also reportedly took the opportunity to sing for his bride.

Nelly and Ashanti, who attended the festivities, previously clarified that they did not perform, despite speculation suggesting otherwise.

The wedding reportedly welcomed approximately 1,000 guests, including Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, Ed Sheeran, Emma Stone, Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Hugh Grant and Cindy Crawford.

Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony.

Clearly, Swift and Kelce had no shortage of famous friends willing to celebrate their big day. And while McGraw wasn’t part of the wedding’s entertainment lineup, he certainly wasn’t short on enthusiasm for the happy couple.