Thomas Markle Should Hang For His Crimes, Says Rep. Thomas Burchett

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As we previously reported, Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, has been arrested for possession of child sex abuse materials (CSAM).

And one congressman isn’t exactly interested in giving Thomas the benefit of the doubt.

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) has weighed in on the disturbing allegations against the 82-year-old, suggesting that Markle deserves to be hanged if the accusations against him are proven.

Thomas Markle was recently arrested…and one congressman thins he should pay the ultimate price. (Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

The comments come as Markle finds himself in increasingly serious legal trouble. He was initially arrested in Florida on November 6 and charged with possession of child sexual abuse material.

Federal investigators reportedly seized approximately 78 items from storage units in the Los Angeles area as part of their investigation.

Markle has denied the allegations, describing them as “sick lies.”

However, his legal situation took another turn this week when authorities accused Markle of cutting off his court-ordered electronic monitoring bracelet.

The alleged violation resulted in his second arrest and a judge’s decision to revoke his pretrial release.

Markle is now being held in federal custody as his case moves forward.

“I think he should be hung. Literally,” Burchett remarked when asked about Markle (per TMZ).

Burchett’s reaction reflects the anger surrounding the allegations, particularly those involving alleged material depicting minors. The Tennessee Republican has previously expressed support for particularly harsh punishments for people convicted of crimes involving children.

He has also advocated bringing back hanging as a method of execution, making his latest reaction consistent with his previously stated position on the subject.

Of course, there is an important distinction between allegations and a criminal conviction. Markle has not been found guilty, and the legal process will determine whether prosecutors can prove their case.

The situation has also placed Markle’s estranged daughter, Meghan, in an increasingly uncomfortable position.

The Duchess of Sussex previously issued a statement expressing her distress over the allegations and offering her thoughts to any children who may have been harmed.

Meghan also addressed her longstanding estrangement from her father, explaining that her decision to keep him away from her children was made to protect them.

She specifically referenced a letter containing troubling allegations that had been sent to British authorities in 2019.

Meanwhile, Markle’s legal troubles are far from over. A federal judge has also ordered a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether he is mentally competent to stand trial. The evaluation is expected to address concerns about his age, health and ability to understand the proceedings.

If convicted, Markle could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

For now, Burchett has made his position abundantly clear. But the ultimate decision about Markle’s future belongs to the courts, not a member of Congress.

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