Thomas Markle, Father of Meghan Markle, Arrested For Child Sex Abuse Materials

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Less than two weeks after authorities began investigating Thomas Markle for possession of child sex abuse materials, the estranged father of Meghan Markle has now been arrested.

The arrest follows claims that photos and other material were discovered at Markle’s former residence in Cebu City, Philippines, and in a storage unit in Mexico.

His son, Thomas Markle Jr., allegedly alerted authorities after finding the items among his father’s possessions.

Philippine authorities have said investigators recovered thousands of images and a video featuring underage children. Officials have been examining electronic devices and other materials as they work to establish who was responsible and whether criminal laws were violated.

The FBI has also indicated that it is prepared to assist Philippine authorities and investigate any potential violations of US federal law.

Markle, 82, has vehemently rejected the accusations.

In comments previously reported by the Daily Mail, he described the allegations as “sick lies” and questioned why his son would make such claims against him. He has maintained that he could not have committed the alleged offenses.

Meanwhile, the unfolding case has placed renewed attention on Markle’s already fractured relationship with his famous daughter.

Meghan has spoken publicly about the allegations, explaining that a letter containing troubling claims about her father was sent to London’s Metropolitan Police in 2019 and subsequently shared with her. She said she had been assured the allegations were being investigated.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at Epic Partners, a local charity dedicated to empowering positive change for children and young people in the communities of Nottingham, during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to Nottingham on October 15, 2026, in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The Duchess of Sussex has also explained that her decision to keep her children away from their grandfather was motivated by a desire to protect them.

Meghan has described herself as deeply distressed by the allegations and expressed concern for any children who may have been harmed.

Her half-sister, Samantha Markle, has defended their father and questioned the claims, highlighting the divisions within the family.

For a family whose private disputes have played out publicly for years, the latest development is especially serious.

The investigation now faces the task of determining what the evidence shows, who was responsible for any illegal material, and whether prosecutors can establish grounds for criminal charges.

For Meghan, the case also brings renewed attention to the painful family estrangement she has previously said was rooted in concerns about protecting her children.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.