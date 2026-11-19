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Thomas Markle has been deemed mentally competent to stand trial in his ongoing criminal case, meaning Meghan Markle’s estranged father will have to face the serious allegations against him.

The 82-year-old was evaluated by a psychiatrist after a judge raised concerns about his ability to understand the proceedings.

Those concerns reportedly stemmed from his medical condition, advanced age, and difficulty recalling information during an earlier court appearance.

However, the psychiatric evaluation has now delivered an answer that clears the way for the case to move forward.

Thomas Markle was recently arrested…and one congressman thins he should pay the ultimate price. (Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

The findings were presented Thursday during a hearing in Tampa, Florida, where prosecutors accepted the report’s conclusions.

Markle’s attorney, meanwhile, is not challenging the assessment at this stage, although she reportedly could revisit the issue if the case is transferred to California.

The competency question arose earlier this month after Markle appeared in court following his November 6 arrest on a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material. A judge ordered an independent psychiatric evaluation after citing concerns about his health and his ability to recall information.

Markle remains in custody in Florida after allegedly removing his electronic ankle monitor while he was out on bond. He had initially been released under conditions that included electronic monitoring, but authorities accused him of cutting off the device, leading to his return to jail.

The federal investigation centers on suspected child sexual abuse material allegedly found among items seized from storage units in the Los Angeles area.

The FBI said investigators recovered approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives and books. Some of the images allegedly depicted Markle with children.

The allegations have also prompted a separate investigation in the Philippines, where authorities have filed complaints seeking charges related to the alleged possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material. Markle has denied the allegations.

His legal situation has drawn additional attention because of his estrangement from Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex has previously addressed her decision to remain distant from her father, saying that protecting her children was the reason she did not want him to have contact with them.

For now, the psychiatric assessment removes one potential obstacle in the U.S. case.

Markle has not yet entered a plea, and being found competent does not determine whether he is guilty. It simply means the proceedings can continue while the allegations are addressed in court.

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