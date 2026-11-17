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You can’t pick your parents. But some folks really wish that they could.

Thomas Markle, disgraced father of duchess Meghan Markle, has now been arrested and formally charged over images and video of abused and exploited children.

He is facing charges in the US and in the Philippines.

Things are looking pretty grim.

Markle’s mugshot paints a grim portrait of the duchess’ disgraced relative. (Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

These are ugly charges for ugly crimes

ITV reports that the Philippine National Police are charging Thomas with two closely related charges.

One is for offering, distributing, selling, exporting, or importing any form of CSAM or CSEM.

The other is for possessing such material.

Child sexual abuse material and child sexual exploitation material charges can vary from country to country, but this particularly heinous crime tends to be taken seriously just about anywhere.

The Philippines is no exception.

Meanwhile, Thomas is facing a similar charge in the United States.

Earlier in November, the Duchess of Sussex’s disgraced father was arrested and charged with one count of possession of CSAM.

Thomas is currently in custody in a Florida jail.

He has been ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation.

The report on his cognitive condition is due on Friday, November 20.

This story is still unfolding

Back in October, we first reported that authorities were investigating Thomas in the Philippines.

At the time, we learned that his son, Thomas Jr., had apparently turned him in after making a horrific discovery among his father’s possessions.

Meghan Markle’s evil sister, Samantha, rushed to publicly defend their father — as always.

At one point, she seemed to suggest that he was being “framed,” that someone else had gained access to his stored items and electronics and placed CSAM on them.

Samantha also alleged that Thomas Jr. had turned in their father out of a desire for revenge against him. It is unclear if Thomas Sr. intends to present these arguments in court.

For nearly a decade, some — especially British tabloids — have had a field day shaming Meghan Markle for her lack of a relationship with her father.

That estrangement is looking like the right move (as it usually is). Even more so now that she is a mother of two.

There have been some efforts on social media to “blame” Meghan or to spin this in a way that tarnishes her reputation. But she is not the one defending Thomas.

Similarly, husband Prince Harry is grimly aware of what it is like to have your relative be an accused predator.

Harry and Meghan likely had no idea how much they had in common when they first met. Unfortunately, “related to evil men” is more common than most might like to think.

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