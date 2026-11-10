Thomas Markle Accused of Cutting Off Ankle Monitor Days After Arrest

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It’s been four days since Thomas Markle was arrested for possessing child sexual abuse materials, and not surprisingly, his life has deteriorated rapidly during that time.

The estranged father of Meghan Markle has reportedly cut off his court-ordered electronic monitoring device just days after being released from custody following his arrest on child sexual abuse material charges.

According to federal prosecutors, the 82-year-old removed his ankle monitor at approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday.

The incident reportedly occurred just days after a judge allowed him to leave custody under strict release conditions.

Now, prosecutors are asking the court to revoke his release and keep him behind bars while he awaits trial.

Markle was arrested Friday at a senior living facility in Lakeland, Florida, following an investigation into suspected child sexual abuse material allegedly discovered in storage units connected to him.

Federal agents reportedly seized approximately 78 items from two storage units in the Los Angeles area. The materials included slides, film negatives and books allegedly containing images of child sexual abuse.

According to court documents, investigators also identified images that allegedly showed Markle with an underage girl. He has denied the allegations.

Following his arrest, Markle appeared in federal court in Tampa, where a judge permitted his release under electronic monitoring. He was also prohibited from having contact with minors.

However, his release came with additional complications.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a Scar Tree Walk on April 16, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

The judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether Markle is mentally competent to understand the proceedings against him and assist with his defense. A report is expected by November 20.

Markle has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia and uses a wheelchair following the amputation of his left leg last year. His previous care facility reportedly declined to take him back after his arrest, and he was released into the custody of his daughter Samantha Markle.

His alleged decision to remove the monitoring device could now put that arrangement in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, his famous daughter has already made clear that the allegations surrounding her father are deeply upsetting.

Meghan previously said she was “deeply distressed” by the discovery of alleged child sexual abuse images and explained that her decision to distance herself from her father was motivated by protecting her own children.

She also revealed that a letter containing troubling allegations about Thomas had been sent to London’s Metropolitan Police in 2019.

Meghan and Prince Harry have remained largely silent about the ongoing criminal proceedings.

If convicted, Thomas could face up to 20 years in federal prison. For now, prosecutors want him returned to custody as the investigation and legal proceedings continue.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

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