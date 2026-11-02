Teddi Mellencamp Breaks Down Over Split From Boyfriend PJ Conley Amid Cancer Battle

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Teddi Mellencamp broke down in tears over her split from boyfriend PJ Conley after he told her he doesn’t see a future with her.

Teddi shared the sad news on the most recent episode of her “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast.

She revealed that the breakup came after PJ told her that he couldn’t picture a long-term future for the two of them.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation’s 50th Annual Gracie Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel on May 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation)

Very little about PJ has been made public, and the relationship had stayed largely out of the spotlight before news of the breakup surfaced.

The split adds another painful chapter to what has already been an incredibly difficult few years for the Bravo star.

Teddi first revealed her stage 2 melanoma diagnosis back in October 2022.

In the years since, she has undergone 17 surgeries, including brain surgery in 2025, along with other treatments to fight the cancer.

Earlier this year, her father, rock legend John Mellencamp, sparked alarm when he described his daughter as “really sick” during a podcast appearance in January.

“She’s got cancer in the brain,” the musician said. “And she’s suffering right now.”

Many fans took those comments to mean that Teddi’s cancer had returned. She quickly set the record straight.

On the January 28 episode of the podcast she co-hosts with Tamra Judge, Teddi explained that her dad was talking about her mental state rather than her physical health.

“No, there’s still no trace of cancer,” she said at the time. “But I’m still considered stage four and I’m still in immunotherapy.”

She was also candid about how she was feeling. “So essentially nothing’s changed other than I still, I don’t feel great,” Teddi admitted.

A couple of weeks later, on February 11, Teddi offered another update and said that her body was holding up better than her spirits.

“I think physically, I’m in a good place,” she shared, before explaining that the real suffering “is how you feel after all of the surgeries and all of the testing … how your mental state is doing.”

“And that has been suffering,” she acknowledged.

Teddi revealed that she had been in therapy to cope with the toll of her years-long health battle.

“I’ve been working really hard trying to figure out, find that peace, find that happiness, find that joy, find myself again,” she said.

Teddi is the middle of John’s three daughters, and the rocker has spoken fondly about their close bond, recalling how she used to call him for advice on just about everything.

She has also leaned on Tamra, her podcast co-host and longtime friend, through much of her cancer journey.

Needless to say, Teddi has been through an awful lot this year. We wish her the best.