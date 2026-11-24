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Taylor Swift’s former guitar teacher claims her mom, Andrea Swift, once told the teenage singer, “Nobody wants to see a fat pop star.”

Ronnie Cremer made the allegation in Vanity Fair’s lengthy and highly critical new profile of Taylor, which was published on Monday, November 23, Page Six reports.

According to Ronnie, the comment came on a day when Andrea arrived home with Taco Bell. He claims Taylor, who was still a teenager at the time, was handed a salad instead.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

That is when Andrea allegedly delivered the line about pop stars and weight. Ouch.

Ronnie, who works as a computer repairman, told writer May Jeong that Andrea brought him in to teach her daughter guitar.

He says the connection came through his brother, who directed local productions of “The Sound of Music” and “Bye Bye Birdie” that featured a young Taylor.

This isn’t the first time Ronnie has told the Taco Bell story. He first shared it publicly back in 2015, and Taylor declined to comment on it then.

Taylor is now 36, and Andrea is 68. A rep for the singer did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Ronnie’s claim.

Taylor also refused to comment on the allegations raised throughout Jeong’s article.

Ronnie’s account is one of many unflattering stories packed into the piece, which is titled “The Mastermind.” Taylor Swift was accused of ‘Mean Girl’ behavior in the bombshell Vanity Fair piece, which draws on interviews with more than 100 people.

Several of those allegations come from sources who aren’t named, including former classmates and teachers from Taylor’s past.

The article never actually uses Taylor’s name. Jeong refers to her only as “The Mastermind” and “The Star,” though references to friendship bracelets, the Eras Tour and husband Travis Kelce make it clear who the subject is.

The profile is built around a contrast between two versions of the singer. The “A Side” covers the success fans know, while the “B Side” lays out what the magazine presents as the reality behind it.

One music industry insider in the piece compares Taylor to Regina George, the queen bee from “Mean Girls.”

The profile also reaches back to her school years. Taylor has long said she was bullied growing up, and former classmates quoted in the article reportedly push back on that version of events.

Swifties wasted no time rallying to her defense on X after the story dropped. One fan dismissed the magazine’s sources as “jealous classmates,” while another called the whole thing a “smear campaign.”

“That Taylor Swift Vanity Fair article is such weak tea it almost feels like controlled opposition,” a third fan wrote.

“What a childish article,” another added, knocking the outlet for “interviewing a bunch of unknown people who are holding petty grudges 20 years later.”

Taylor herself appears to be brushing it all off, with one insider explaining that Swift isn’t ‘losing sleep’ over the scathing article.

“Taylor has never pretended to be perfect, but she doesn’t believe a collection of old grievances and unflattering anecdotes defines who she is or what she’s accomplished,” the insider said.

The source added that Taylor feels the story’s conclusion was settled before any reporting started.

“To her, it feels like the conclusion was already written and they just went looking for people willing to support it,” the insider explained.

Travis is reportedly in her corner, too, with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said to be unbothered by the magazine’s take on his wife.

Andrea, meanwhile, was at Arrowhead Stadium with Taylor and husband Scott Swift on Sunday, watching Travis score two touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals just one day before the profile went live.

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