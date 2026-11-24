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Arielle Peppers, one of Taylor Swift’s former classmates who went on the record in Vanity Fair‘s scathing new profile of the singer, says her viral story about Taylor’s Ugg boots was never meant as a dig.

“I shared a straightforward childhood memory with a reporter about school and what was affordable for different families at the time,” Arielle said in a statement on Monday (via Page Six).

“It wasn’t intended as an attack on anyone,” she added.

Taylor Swift attends the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Arielle also made it clear that she has moved on with her own life. “I’m focused on my own life, raising my twin daughters, working and pursuing my own musical goals as A. Star,” she explained.

She closed her statement on a friendly note. “I wish Taylor Swift continued success,” Arielle said.

Her comments come after her anecdote became one of the most talked-about passages in “The Mastermind,” the lengthy piece by journalist May Jeong that was published Monday, November 23.

In the article, Arielle remembered Taylor wearing the sheepskin boots to school in the 2000s, and apparently owning more than one pair. “She had the brown one, the black one, the blue one,” she told the magazine.

Arielle recalled heading home afterward to ask her mom, a single parent working three jobs, whether she could get a pair of the trendy boots, too.

“Do you know how much they cost?” her mom replied, according to the story. The boots reportedly would have eaten up half of her mom’s paycheck.

Swifties were not impressed with the anecdote’s place in the piece. Some fans called Arielle’s comments “pathetic,” while others zeroed in on the magazine itself.

“The concept of vanity fair (sic) painting taylor as a villain for owning ugg boots in the early 2000s is just comical. are we serious,” one fan wrote on X.

Arielle was among the few people who put their names to their stories. Jeong interviewed 100 sources for the article, and several of the allegations came from unnamed former teachers and classmates.

The profile never actually names Taylor, referring to her only as “The Star.” But with nods to friendship bracelets, the Eras Tour and her husband, Travis Kelce, nobody was confused about who it was about.

The piece contrasts a polished “A side” of Taylor’s rise to fame with a much harsher “B side,” and Swift was accused of ‘Mean Girl’ behavior in the bombshell piece, with one music industry insider comparing her to Regina George.

It also digs into Taylor’s school days. She has long said she was bullied growing up, and former classmates in the profile reportedly push back on that account, with one suggesting Taylor ran with the popular crowd doing the bullying.

Arielle’s Uggs story wasn’t the only childhood memory to go viral. Taylor Swift’s mom allegedly warned her ‘Nobody wants to see a fat pop star,’ her ex-guitar teacher claims in the piece. Ronnie Cremer first told that story publicly back in 2015.

Taylor, now 36, declined to comment on the allegations raised throughout the article.

Fans, meanwhile, have slammed the profile as another “smear campaign” and called it “childish.”

As for Taylor herself, Taylor Swift isn’t ‘losing sleep’ over the scathing article, according to a source close to the singer.

“Taylor has never pretended to be perfect, but she doesn’t believe a collection of old grievances and unflattering anecdotes defines who she is or what she’s accomplished,” the insider told the outlet.

The source added that Taylor believes the magazine had its story figured out before the reporting started. “To her, it feels like the conclusion was already written and they just went looking for people willing to support it,” the insider said.

Now one of the article’s own named sources is saying her contribution was simply a memory about money and growing up, not a takedown of the pop star.

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