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Taylor Swift’s return to the Country Music Association Awards helped The Walt Disney Company sell a lot more commercial time around the broadcast, Variety reports.

The CMA Awards air on ABC, which Disney owns. So when one of the biggest stars on the planet signed on, advertisers took notice.

To be clear, Taylor doesn’t work for Disney. Even so, the report suggests she may have played a key role in helping the company squeeze a little extra revenue out of the country music telecast.

Taylor Swift attends the 2026 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

The timing tells the story. Taylor announced on Friday that she would return to the CMA stage, and the ad sales bump reportedly followed that announcement.

Disney has reportedly credited her return with generating additional interest from advertisers, which would make Taylor one of the more valuable bookings the show has landed in years.

Part of the excitement is how long she’s been away. Taylor hasn’t performed on the CMA Awards since 2013.

That gap covers a lot of ground. Taylor started her career in country music before crossing over to pop, and she hasn’t been back on the CMA stage for a performance in well over a decade.

For Disney, getting her back on its network was more than a ratings play. A name like Taylor’s gives the company something extra to sell to brands looking for a big, guaranteed audience.

Taylor and Disney aren’t strangers, either. Beyond this broadcast, the pop star reportedly maintains a valuable business and creative partnership with the entertainment giant.

Her CMA return now gives that relationship one more chapter, this time on the advertising side of the business.

It’s been a packed year for Taylor outside the music industry, too. She and Travis Kelce tied the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3, in what’s been described as the wedding of the century.

Taylor is also dealing with a legal fight over her 2025 album, The Life of a Showgirl.

A former Las Vegas performer, Maren Flagg, sued in March, claiming the title is confusingly similar to her own trademark, Confessions of a Showgirl.

Taylor’s lawyers have pushed back hard. Just this week, Taylor Swift’s legal team threatened to countersue the Vegas showgirl suing her, calling the central claim of the case “unbelievable on its face.”

None of that appears to have slowed her down. If anything, Disney’s ad sales suggest that Taylor’s star power is as bankable as ever.

Now, all eyes are on the CMA stage, where Taylor is set to perform at the awards for the first time since 2013.

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