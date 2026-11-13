Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Hit With Dire ‘When the Divorce Happens’ Jab

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“When the divorce happens” is not a friendly statement, particularly about newlyweds.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are moving with plans to upgrade their multimillion-dollar new property.

Local residents raised their objections.

One issued a dire prediction about the property — and about the celebrity marriage.

Taylor Swift attends the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala on October 17, 2026. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Plans for a new home have riled up some neighbors

Back in March, before they even married, Taylor and Travis purchased a $5.35 million mansion in Bratenahl, just outside of Cleveland.

The eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom home (it’s genuinely nice to hear about homes where bathrooms outnumber bedrooms) did not have as much privacy as the power couple desired.

They received approval for a six-foot privacy fence back in September.

They also wanted to do more landscaping, including updated brickwork and 10-foot shrubs.

The shrubs are, of course, intended as a privacy measure. But, at that height, they require approval.

On Tuesday, November 10, the small lakeside community’s Architectural Review Board reviewed the plans in front of a gathering of dozens of concerned locals.

Some of those present were outspoken in their support of Taylor and Travis’ new home and their plans for it.

After all, they have an unusual need for privacy, with one person adding that “we don’t want them to feel unwelcome,” per Page Six.

Others, however, voiced concerns about the impact of the changes and how they could impact everything from local deer to a century-old sewage system.

Reportedly, Taylor and Travis felt “genuinely upset” about causing friction with locals.

‘… when the divorce happens’

Though the crowd of about 35 people seemed divided, one of those present appeared to be frustrated with both sides.

The individual stated that it seemed “stupid” to get riled up over a property that, in their mind, would change hands soon enough.

They quipped that the property will be “sold in seven to 10 years when the divorce happens.”

This apparently resulted in boos from the crowd.

After all of that, the Bratenahl Architectural Review Board unanimously approved the plans.

Divorce is a fact of life. Breakups are a fact of life. Relationships that do not end in a split of some kind end in death.

However, we hate to burst this individual’s bubble, but the Millennial divorce rate is only about 5%.

Why? Because Millennials, many of whom are children of Boomer or Gen X parents and their divorces, tend to wait and marry someone who feels like a true partner — instead of rushing into marriage because they’re in love, or because of outdated cultural pressures, or because of a baby.

Now, Taylor and Travis could divorce in a year or a decade. Everyone has the right to end any relationship at any time for any reason.

But “seven to 10 years” could end up being dead wrong.

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