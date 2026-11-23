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Taylor Swift surprised Brenda Lee with an RIAA Diamond plaque for “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” in a moment that quickly made the rounds online.

Brenda — who is currently 81 years old — recorded her massive holiday hit way back in 1955.

The plaque honors the RIAA’s Diamond certification for “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” Brenda’s classic tune that shows up on playlists every December.

Taylor Swift speaks onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Getting the award is one thing. Having it handed over by the biggest pop star on the planet is another.

The clip landed just days before Thanksgiving, right as the holiday music season gets going and Brenda’s song starts its yearly takeover of the airwaves.

For Taylor, the moment caps a busy stretch tied to her country roots. She returned to Nashville for the CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 18.

The night marked a big homecoming. Taylor’s CMA return sold a ton of ads for Disney, which owns ABC, the network that airs the show.

Taylor started her career in country music before crossing over to pop, and she hadn’t performed on the CMA Awards since 2013.

She was also a good sport in the audience. Taylor Swift was caught on camera laughing at a CMAs joke about her wedding, after hosts Lainey Wilson and Brad Paisley riffed on her Madison Square Garden nuptials.

Lainey and Brad turned Lynn Anderson’s classic “I Beg Your Pardon (I Never Promised You A Rose Garden)” into a nod to the famous arena where Taylor and Travis said “I do.”

Taylor buried her face in the shoulder of her pal Brittany Mahomes, then mouthed “That was good” back at the hosts.

Brad, who was among the roughly 1,000 guests at the wedding, added his own punchline. “Remember me?” he asked. “I ate all the shrimp.”

Over the weekend, Taylor traded Nashville for Arrowhead Stadium, where she cheered on Travis Kelce as he scored two touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

She watched the Kansas City Chiefs game from a private suite alongside Travis’ four nieces, the daughters of Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce, plus her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift.

And now, Tay is honoring one of music’s legends, putting the Diamond plaque in Brenda’s hands as “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” heads into another holiday season. We love to see it.

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