Taylor Swift Skips Yet Another Chiefs Game: What’s Going On Here?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Taylor Swift apparently had other plans on Sunday, as husband Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs suffered another disappointing defeat.

The pop superstar was nowhere to be seen at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, where the Chiefs fell to the Denver Broncos in a heartbreaking 28-24 loss.

The game came down to the final play, making Kansas City’s latest setback particularly painful.

Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Taylor’s absence was noteworthy, especially considering how frequently she’s been spotted cheering on her husband since their relationship began.

However, the singer has apparently established a distinction between home and away games.

Taylor has attended every Chiefs home game this season at Arrowhead Stadium.

Road games, meanwhile, have been another story. She also skipped Kansas City’s October 25 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, which ended in an embarrassing 20-3 loss for the Chiefs.

So, Travis may want to stop looking for his biggest celebrity fan in the stands when Kansas City hits the road.

Taylor had a pretty good excuse for missing Sunday’s game, anyway. She was spotted in New York City attending a special screening of Toy Story 5, where she participated in a question-and-answer session with the film’s writer and director, Andrew Stanton.

Taylor, 36, has certainly had plenty to celebrate recently. The day after the Chiefs’ loss to Seattle, she became the youngest person ever inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Not a bad consolation prize for a weekend without football.

Meanwhile, Travis and his teammates have considerably more pressing matters to address.

The Chiefs entered their bye week with an undefeated 4-0 record before their loss to Seattle exposed some troubling problems. The offense failed to reach the red zone or score a touchdown during that game, prompting Travis to address the team’s performance on his New Heights podcast.

He described the outing as a “pretty frustrating game,” pointing to problems with technique, fundamentals, effort, and attention to detail.

Travis also acknowledged that he saw areas where he personally needed to improve.

“As a unit, we gotta play better together,” he explained, adding that the team needed to learn from the defeat and make sure it didn’t happen again.

Unfortunately, Sunday’s loss suggests the Chiefs haven’t quite figured things out yet.

Taylor and Travis recently celebrated his birthday during the team’s bye week, enjoying dinner together at upscale New York City restaurant Torrisi.

The newlyweds married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, and Taylor has remained a familiar presence at Chiefs home games throughout the season.

Kansas City will return to Arrowhead Stadium on November 8 to face the New York Jets.

If the Chiefs are hoping for a little extra star power as they attempt to turn things around, they may have better luck when they get back home.