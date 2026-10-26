Taylor Swift Skips Chiefs Game as Travis Kelce & Co. Get Blown Out In Prime Time

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Taylor Swift was seemingly a no-show when Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle.

While she’s been present at most of her husband’s games this season, the pop icon not appear to make the trip to the Emerald City to cheer on her husband, according to Us Weekly.

And it wasn’t just any matchup.

The Chiefs were facing the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks in one of the biggest games on the 2026 NFL calendar.

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

And the Seahawks defended their home turf in epic fashion, handing the Chiefs their first loss of the season in a 20-3 blowout.

It wasn’t a very thrilling game, but many Swifties likely stayed tuned in hoping for a glimpse of their queen.

But if you were searching for Taylor in the stands, you probably came up empty.

As for why she stayed home, Cosmopolitan reports there are “very good” reasons behind her absence. We just don’t know exactly what those reasons are.

Neither Taylor nor Travis has publicly explained why she sat this one out. The “seemingly” in all of this is doing some work, too, since her absence is based on reports rather than any word from the couple.

Taylor has become a fixture at Chiefs games since she and Travis went public, which is exactly why her empty seat gets noticed so quickly.

Her apparent skip comes amid the pregnancy rumors that have swirled around the pop star this fall.

Before the season kicked off, there were also reports that Taylor was frustrated with Travis’ busy schedule as football took over his calendar again.

Of course, missing a single road game in Seattle hardly signals trouble. Plenty of NFL wives and girlfriends pick and choose which away games they travel for.

Still, fans keep a close eye on every game Taylor attends or skips, and that scrutiny isn’t likely to ease up as the Chiefs’ season rolls on.