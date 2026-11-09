Taylor Swift & Karlie Kloss Reconcile, Shocking Swifties & Exciting Gaylors

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They’re looking reconciliation right in the eye.

It’s safe to say that Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss’ apparent and very public falling out is over.

Swifties are in shock at these two making nice after years of icy distance.

But, as is so often the case with Swift’s personal life, there were hints all along.

Taylor Swift attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on September 27, 2026. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

They aren’t hiding their renewed closeness

On Sunday, November 8, Swift and Kloss sat together in a VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

They were watching a football game between the Kansas City Chiefs — Swift’s husband, Travis Kelce, plays for that team — and the New York Jets.

Swift has shown public support for Kelce during his games since before the public knew that they were even dating.

She has also brought a number of friends to watch these games by her side.

Up until Sunday, however, Kloss had never been one of them. And fans were downright shocked to see the two together.

Kloss spent years as part of Swift’s “squad.”

They made multiple public appearances together and also interacted on social media.

The 2015 “Bad Blood” music video featured numerous cameos from Swift’s famous friends — including Kloss. (It was also how many folks first heard of Kendrick Lamar!)

One cannot discuss this era without acknowledging that Swift/Kloss was perhaps the most famous pairing supported by the Gaylors — hardcore Swift fans who believed (and perhaps, some still do) that Swift is a closeted lesbian.

However, by the time that 2017 rolled around, Kloss was out of the picture. What happened?

They had a falling out and then, eventually, things changed

Swift has never publicly described what the Victoria’s Secret angel may have allegedly done to incur her wrath.

However, most believe that a particular verse in the 2017 song, “Look What You Made Me Do,” yields clues.

In the song, Swift makes reference to someone having asked her “for a place to sleep” and then having a social gathering in her home without inviting her.

That is a huge transgression of boundaries for most folks. Swift and Kloss were no more — or so the narrative goes.

Now, it looks like they’ve reconciled. And, believe it or not, this was not the first sign.

In 2024, Kloss publicly gushed over The Tortured Poets Department, Swift’s recent and divisive album.

Even before that, Kloss attended the Eras Tour in Los Angeles in August of 2023.

In July of 2026, Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, attended Swift and Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden. (Yes, of those Kushners.)

This was a large wedding, but one where Swift very notably did not appear to invite Blake Lively or Ryan Reynolds over some perceived but unspoken wrongdoing on Lively’s part.

Maybe this Kloss reunion shows that Lively and Swift can one day be friends again, even if it takes a decade. But the real question might be whether Lively would even be interested in mending fences at that point.