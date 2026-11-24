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Taylor Swift is apparently not losing sleep over Vanity Fair’s attempt to expose her as a bully — and Travis Kelce isn’t too worried about it, either.

The pop superstar is reportedly unfazed by “The Mastermind,” a lengthy profile published Monday that takes aim at everything from her childhood to her celebrity relationships and public feuds.

But while the article may have been designed to rattle Swift, a source close to the singer says she isn’t buying what it’s selling.

Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“Taylor has never pretended to be perfect, but she doesn’t believe a collection of old grievances and unflattering anecdotes defines who she is or what she’s accomplished,” the insider told Page Six.

The source added that Swift believes the piece had already reached its conclusion before the reporting began, with the writer simply seeking people willing to support that narrative.

“To her, it feels like the conclusion was already written and they just went looking for people willing to support it,” the insider said.

And Swift apparently has plenty of reasons to keep her chin up.

“At the end of the day, she’s proud of what she’s accomplished and isn’t going to lose sleep over any of this, especially given how the piece has been received by others in the media,” the source continued.

Kelce, meanwhile, is reportedly standing firmly beside his wife. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end supposedly isn’t interested in letting a magazine profile change his opinion of the woman he knows away from the spotlight.

“Travis is always going to have Taylor’s back. He knows the person she is behind closed doors, and that’s what matters to him,” a second source said.

The insider praised Swift’s work ethic and the care she puts into her relationships, adding that Kelce is proud of her and believes the article reflects more poorly on its critics than on his wife.

The controversy began when Vanity Fair published “The Mastermind,” written by journalist May Jeong. Jeong said she interviewed more than 100 people, including former classmates, teachers and industry professionals.

The article uses the labels “The Star” and “The Mastermind” instead of naming Swift directly. It also includes an unnamed music industry professional comparing her to Regina George, the famously ruthless queen bee from Mean Girls. Kelce is referred to as “Redwood.”

The piece revisits Swift’s highly publicized feuds and scrutinizes her lavish New York wedding, including a reported $26 million donation to local charities ahead of the celebration.

It even contains Easter eggs referencing Swift’s 2017 song “Look What You Made Me Do.”

The profile has prompted criticism online, with readers questioning its reliance on old anecdotes and anonymous sources. Swift declined to comment during the reporting process.

Representatives for Swift, Kelce, Vanity Fair and Jeong did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

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