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We’ve all seen the noir trope where someone put out a hit on themselves for some convoluted reason.

Is Taylor Swift the architect of her own scathing hit piece accusing her of being a “mean girl” and more?

The clues appear to all be there. And fans are catching on.

If Swift really did this, what was the purpose?

Taylor Swift attends the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards on November 18, 2026. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

How do we know that it’s about TS?

Vanity Fair‘s 5,000-word piece did not name anyone. Not Swift, not Kanye West, not Olivia Rodrigo, not Charli XCX, not Scooter Braun, and not Travis Kelce.

(Almost a fantastic blunt rotation there … but not quite.)

But the nicknames were not subtle.

When hardcore Swifties and the singer’s harshest critics agree that the article’s about her … there’s no argument anymore.

At this point, however, some fans are waking up to the real possibility that Swift herself wrote it.

Why do fans think that she’s behind the article?

Swifties have affectionately likened the singer to both fictional serial killer Jigsaw and the very real Zodiac Killer. (Not Ted Cruz.)

This is because she likes to douse her projects and announcements in clues, often about future work.

“Look What You Made Me Do” appears (in a wildly unsubtle code) towards the end of the alleged hit piece, the title of one of Swift’s more controversial 2017 tracks.

Come to think of it, writing (or paying to have written) a 5,000 word article in a major magazine that’s a hit against you does sound like something that “Blonde Jigsaw” might do.

Wouldn’t writing your own hit piece backfire?

The problem with “exposing” yourself is that either your claims are false or you end up badmouthing yourself.

However, in this case, what did the article really say about Swift?

Well, there was the claim that her childhood backstory was contrived, that she owned too many Uggs, and that she ruthlessly cuts off anyone who crosses her.

But these aren’t exactly secrets about Swift.

In fact, that last one is glaringly obvious after the way that Swift has treated Blake Lively, even though Swift herself has been the target of smear campaigns.

What goal could she possibly have?

The big theory is that Swift is plotting to re-release Reputation.

In the past, she has balked at re-recording the album to release Reputation (Taylor’s Version). So this would be a mostly welcome surprise.

(Mostly welcome because some consider the album an embarrassment. To be clear, we don’t — there are bad Swift albums, and Reputation isn’t one of them.)

This is essentially a sensational clue for her to plant for Swifties (and Swift critics alike) to pick apart, doing part of her marketing for her.

If this theory is right, we’re all falling right into her trap. It’s what she made us do.

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