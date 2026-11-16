Taylor Swift Goes Nuclear on Vegas Nemesis in Leaked Private Emails

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Taylor Swift’s legal team is threatening to countersue the former Las Vegas showgirl who is suing the pop star over the title of her album The Life of a Showgirl, according to a new court filing.

In the filing, Swift’s lawyers warned that “certain Defendants will be asserting counterclaims” against Maren Flagg if any part of her trademark lawsuit survives, the Daily Mail reports.

They also took aim at Flagg’s request to question the 36-year-old singer under oath for up to three hours. Swift’s team called that demand “unduly burdensome at best, if not borderline harassing.”

Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

And they didn’t stop there. The lawyers dismissed the central claim of Flagg’s case as “unbelievable on its face.”

Flagg, who performs under the stage name Maren Wade, filed suit in March against Swift, her company TAS Rights Management, Universal Music and the merchandise company Bravado.

She claims the title of Swift’s 2025 album is confusingly similar to her own trademark, Confessions of a Showgirl. Flagg started the phrase as a Las Vegas Weekly column in 2014, registered it as a trademark in 2015, and has since used it for a cabaret show, a book and a podcast.

Flagg is seeking damages and wants to block Swift from selling merchandise that uses the album title.

Swift’s lawyers have pushed back hard from the start. In earlier court papers, they scoffed at the idea that anyone could mix up the global superstar with a performer who appears “if at all, in small intimate venues,” pointing to gigs at a “55+ golf resort” and an “RV & Golf Resort.”

Now Flagg’s side is trying to turn Swift’s own words against her. In earlier filings, Swift’s team repeatedly argued that nothing from the album had been performed live.

“To date, no songs from the Album have been performed live,” her lawyers wrote in a May 6 filing opposing Flagg’s request for a preliminary injunction.

That same filing contrasted the two women’s shows, noting that Swift’s performances “historically” are “musical concerts at sold-out stadiums with thousands of attendees, not at golf resorts or cabaret-style venues.”

Then, on October 17, Swift surprised the crowd at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala in Los Angeles by performing the album’s lead single, The Fate of Ophelia. She told the audience it was a song “we are playing for the very first time for you beautiful people.”

It was her first time on stage with her band since the Eras Tour wrapped in December 2024.

“That statement is no longer true, and this Motion corrects the record,” Flagg’s attorney, Jaymie Parkkinen, wrote in a motion filed on October 29.

The gala matters to Flagg’s case because her trademark covers live stage performances in music, singing, dancing, comedy, and drama.

Flagg’s filing also cited the Instagram post Swift shared three days later, in which she called it a night at the museum she’d never forget and gushed about performing with her band again for the first time in almost two years.

That post credited two Los Angeles photographers, Getty Images, and TAS Rights Management, the intellectual property company that is also named in the suit.

“A credit of that kind does not arise on its own,” Parkkinen argued.

The credit feeds into a bigger fight over where the case belongs. Swift and TAS Rights Management have argued that a California court has no jurisdiction over them because both are based in Tennessee.

In a sworn declaration in June, the company’s vice president insisted TAS Rights Management does not “control Ms Swift’s appearances (whether in California or otherwise), or commission merchandise photoshoots.”

The legal battle has been playing out during a major year in Swift’s personal life. She and Travis Kelce tied the knot at Madison Square Garden on July 3, and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce asked wedding guests to donate to charity instead of giving gifts.

Meanwhile, Flagg’s side has used court filings to reveal the secret code name Swift used for her new Patient Zero video.

Her lawyers also claimed that Beverly Hills residents raised concerns about the project being filmed at a mansion in their neighborhood.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

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