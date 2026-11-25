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Taylor Swift is asking a judge to intervene in her ongoing legal battle with Las Vegas showgirl Maren Wade, who is suing the pop star over her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

In new court documents, Swift pushes back on Wade’s latest attempt to keep their dispute in California, and the filing does not hold back, TMZ reports.

“Here we go again,” Swift’s motion reads. “Enough is enough.”

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Those words come from the court filing submitted on Swift’s behalf, not from a public statement or a social media post by the singer herself.

The latest fight is over where the case can be heard. Swift’s position is that she has no legal connection to California that would allow Wade to sue her there.

Wade sees it differently. She has argued that Swift can be sued in California because she performs in the state often.

As an example, Wade pointed to the singer’s appearance in October at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, where Swift performed her song from “Toy Story 5.”

Swift’s response is that taking the stage in California doesn’t make her subject to a lawsuit in the state. In other words, a gala performance doesn’t hand Wade a home-court advantage.

The case itself goes back to earlier this year, when Wade sued Swift for trademark infringement.

Wade claimed that Swift lifted her entire brand with The Life of a Showgirl. Before Swift’s album arrived, Wade had launched her own project called “Confessions of a Showgirl,” which includes both a book and a show she created.

According to Wade’s lawsuit, the similarities between the two go beyond coincidence. Those claims are allegations, and none of them have been proven in court.

Swift has denied all of the allegations of wrongdoing. She has called the lawsuit “meritless” and accused Wade of using the singer’s famous name to drum up attention for what Swift’s side described as her “little-known cabaret show.” Ouch.

That jab set the tone for a case that has only grown more combative since it was filed, and the “enough is enough” line suggests Swift’s team is losing patience with the back-and-forth over jurisdiction.

The jurisdiction question matters because it determines which court gets to decide whether Wade’s trademark claims can move forward at all. Swift’s filing asks the judge to step in on that point.

The legal headache lands during an already rough week for the singer. Swift is also dealing with the fallout from a lengthy magazine profile that was published on Monday, November 23.

The piece, titled “The Mastermind,” never names Swift directly and refers to her only as “The Star.” It draws on interviews with more than 100 people, and Taylor was accused of ‘mean girl’ behavior in the bombshell Vanity Fair piece.

The article has stirred up stories from Swift’s childhood, including one from a former guitar teacher who claimed that Taylor Swift’s mom allegedly warned her ‘nobody wants to see a fat pop star’.

Swift has refused to comment on the allegations raised throughout the profile. However, an insider claimed that Taylor Swift isn’t ‘losing sleep’ over the scathing Vanity Fair article, and that her husband, Travis Kelce, is firmly in her corner.

Back in court, Swift is now waiting on the judge to weigh in on whether Wade’s lawsuit can stay in California.

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