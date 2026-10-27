Taylor Swift Fans Furious at Seattle Seahawks Over Friendship Bracelet Meme

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The Seattle Seahawks scored a blowout win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

So naturally, the Seattle social media team promptly took to social media to troll KC fans.

And one victorious post has sparked major backlash from Taylor Swift fans.

Taylor Swift attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Seahawks dealt the Chiefs 20-3 drubbing in prime time, marking Travis Kelce’s first loss since he and Taylor got married over the summer.

Shortly after, Seattle shared an “End Game” friendship bracelet post that appeared to take aim at the A-list couple.

Friendship bracelets, of course, have been a Swiftie tradition for years, so the reference wasn’t exactly subtle.

And the bracelet wasn’t the only nod to the pop star. The Seahawks couldn’t resist dropping multiple Taylor Swift references after the victory.

“Lately, I’ve been dressin’ for revenge,” read one of the lyrical jabs the outlet flagged.

Us Weekly joked that there may now be some bad blood between the two teams. Swifties certainly seem to think so.

TMZ reports that Taylor’s fans were furious with the Seahawks over the meme, and they made their feelings known online.

Swifties slammed the post as a “classless” jab, with many feeling the team took an unnecessary shot at Taylor over a game she had nothing to do with.

Not everyone is on Team Taylor here, though.

Plenty of fans are cheering on the Seahawks’ social media admin, who they say risked the wrath of the Swifties and came out looking like a legend.

The Seahawks clearly aren’t afraid to ruffle a few feathers, and their posts after the game proved it.

So, was Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game in Seattle? Apparently not, which is part of what has her fans so annoyed.

As we reported, Taylor was seemingly a no-show for the prime-time matchup. She has been at most of her husband’s games this season, but she did not appear to make the trip to the Emerald City.

That means the Seahawks went after the singer even though she wasn’t in the building.

Neither Taylor nor Travis has publicly explained why she sat this one out. Her apparent skip also came amid the pregnancy rumors that have swirled around the pop star this fall, which remain unconfirmed.

The game itself was a big one on the 2026 NFL calendar. The Chiefs were facing the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks, and Seattle defended its home turf in dominant fashion.

Taylor has become such a fixture at Chiefs games since she and Travis went public that her empty seat was noticed almost immediately, and the Seahawks clearly noticed too.

While the Seahawks were busy trolling, Taylor was busy collecting another major honor.

On Monday, October 26, Taylor was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame during its 56th anniversary gala at Music City Center.

With the honor, she became the youngest-ever member of the institution.

Country star Brad Paisley handled her introduction, and Taylor couldn’t resist addressing their history in front of the Nashville crowd.

“We’ve been estranged since 2007,” she joked from the stage.

Taylor explained that Paisley “took a tour prank too far” back when she was opening for him on his Bonfires & Amplifiers Tour, revealing that he “filled my entire tour bus with live crickets.”

“For months I couldn’t sleep,” she recalled.

Neither Taylor nor Travis has publicly addressed the Seahawks’ bracelet meme. But at least the team didn’t attack her with insects!