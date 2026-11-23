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Taylor Swift was on full auntie duty at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, celebrating husband Travis Kelce’s two touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals alongside his four nieces.

The pop icon watched the Kansas City Chiefs game from a private suite, and video from the afternoon shows her sharing a big hug with 7-year-old Wyatt Kelce after Travis ran into the end zone.

Wyatt is the oldest daughter of Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce. The couple are also parents to Ellie, 5, Bennett, 3, and 20-month-old Finnley.

Taylor Swift attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

All four girls were in the box for the pre-Thanksgiving matchup, along with Taylor’s parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, Us Weekly reports.

Taylor kept the kids close throughout the game, perching her nieces on her lap as the Chiefs took on the Cardinals.

By the looks of it, she and the girls already have their touchdown celebration down to a science.

Taylor started dating Travis in 2023, and she quickly found her way into the Kelce sisters’ hearts through baking, crafts and, most importantly, her cats.

That last one took a little work. Jason had apparently told his daughters that cats were poisonous, a tactic to keep them from begging for a new pet.

Taylor set out to undo that on an August 2025 episode of the Kelce brothers’ “New Heights” podcast.

“As soon as I got the kids around the cats, it was my goal to prove to them that they weren’t poisonous,” she said. “There’s no better way to prove that than to just hand them Benjamin, my ragdoll cat, who lets humans hold him like he’s a baby.”

Bennett, it turns out, became Benjamin’s biggest fan.

“My favorite thing ever is when Bennie will come up to me and just go, ‘I find Benjamin, I find him,'” Taylor said. “And she’s just over there laying with him and petting him and holding him.”

Taylor has three cats in total: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button. She and Travis have since added a Samoyed named Wendy to the family.

The girls still weren’t totally convinced Dad was wrong. “I’m like, ‘And you know what? She didn’t bite you at all, did she? And if she did bite you, she wouldn’t be poisonous.’ They’re like, ‘That’s not what our dad said,'” Taylor recalled.

Jason, 38, and Kylie’s daughters were big Swifties before they ever met their future aunt, and the first meeting left them a little starstruck.

“We had to break that habit with your daughters. When they got to meet Aunt Tay Tay, they were calling her ‘Taylor Swift,'” Travis told his brother on a September episode of the podcast, calling the moment “adorable.”

Aunt Tay Tay has officially stuck. The four Kelce girls served as flower girls when Taylor and Travis tied the knot at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

The star-studded ceremony had roughly 1,000 guests, and Taylor and Travis asked wedding guests to donate to charity instead of giving gifts.

Jason gushed about his daughters’ big day when he spoke to reporters at the American Century Championship later that month.

“It was a special event for our entire family, and obviously my daughters are incredible,” he said. “They’re beautiful, they’re incredible personalities. And Travis and Taylor love them.”

He added that he was “very happy for those two,” calling the wedding “an amazing day.”

The Madison Square Garden wedding is still a hot topic months later. Just last week, Taylor cracked up at a CMA Awards joke about her wedding when hosts Lainey Wilson and Brad Paisley worked the venue into their opening monologue.

Travis reportedly skipped that show, with Brittany Mahomes stepping in as Taylor’s date for the night in Nashville.

Four days later, Taylor was back in Kansas City and back in the Chiefs suite, cheering on her husband with his nieces in her lap.

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