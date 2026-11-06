Taylor Swift Called Out as ‘Fakest Fan’ by Knicks’ Tyler Kolek: Report

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The New York Knicks are reportedly siding with Taylor Swift after one of their own players called her the team’s “fakest” celebrity fan.

Knicks point guard Tyler Kolek took the shot at the pop superstar during an NBA 2K League appearance on Thursday, while chatting with teammate Miles “Deuce” McBride.

Tyler was asked to name the “fakest” fan of the iconic NBA franchise, and he didn’t take long to land on Taylor.

Taylor Swift accepts the Artist Director Honors onstage during the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

He described her courtside support as “a little performative,” suggesting that the singer shows up to games more for appearances than out of genuine love for the team.

Kolek also said he hadn’t seen Taylor at any other Knicks games before last season’s NBA Finals, which apparently factored into his verdict.

He seemed fully aware of what was coming his way. “I’m going to get hate,” Tyler admitted while making the comments.

He was right about that. The remarks quickly set off a firestorm on social media, with NBA fans and Swifties debating whether Taylor’s loyalty to the team is the real deal.

Deuce was part of the conversation, and the two teammates reportedly found common ground on the topic during the exchange.

But the Knicks front office doesn’t appear to share their take.

Just hours after Tyler’s comments made the rounds, the organization reached out to show its support for Taylor, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, the team is not backing the two players from its own locker room in the “fake fan” drama.

It’s not hard to see why the Knicks would want to stay on Taylor’s good side.

The singer made headlines in June when she attended one of the Knicks’ NBA Finals games alongside her pals Alana and Este Haim.

Her ties to the team’s home arena go even deeper than that. Taylor married Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden on July 3, in a star-studded celebration attended by guests including Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

The wedding has stayed in the headlines for months. An insider recently claimed that every piece of custom decor from the MSG ceremony was hauled away and burned so that nothing from the event would be left behind, though Taylor’s camp hasn’t confirmed that account.

Of course, Taylor’s most famous sports allegiance belongs to the Kansas City Chiefs, where her husband plays tight end.

The 36-year-old has attended every Chiefs home game this season at Arrowhead Stadium, though she has skipped some of the team’s road games.

She was absent from the Chiefs’ October 25 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, which ended in a 20-3 loss for Kansas City.

She also missed Sunday’s game in Denver, where the Chiefs fell to the Broncos 28-24 in a game that came down to the final play.

Instead, Taylor was in New York City that day for a special screening of Toy Story 5, where she joined writer and director Andrew Stanton for a question-and-answer session.

She’s had plenty of other reasons to celebrate lately, too. The day after the Seattle loss, Taylor became the youngest person ever inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Her busy schedule may help explain why she hasn’t been a regular presence at Knicks games, which seems to be exactly what bothered Tyler.

For now, the Knicks organization has made its position clear, and Tyler’s prediction about the backlash has already come true.