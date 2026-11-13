Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Asked Wedding Guests to Donate to Charity Instead of Giving Gifts

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce asked their wedding guests to make charitable donations instead of buying them gifts, and one animal rescue in West Virginia just showed off the results.

The couple, who tied the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3, reportedly skipped the traditional presents in favor of giving back, Us Weekly reports.

The news came to light thanks to the Hancock County Humane Foundation, an animal rescue in New Cumberland, West Virginia, that received a donation from two of the wedding’s guests.

Taylor Swift attends the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic)

On Wednesday, the foundation shared a photo on Instagram of Taylor, 36, and Travis, 37, posing with attorney Mike Simon and his wife, Lisa, who apparently attended the July ceremony.

“Four beautiful people, four generous hearts,” the foundation wrote in the caption.

The post went on to thank the Simons directly, saying the rescue was “honored to acknowledge a very generous donation from Attorney Mike Simon and his wife Lisa in honor of a very special wedding they recently attended.”

Then came the detail that confirmed the couple’s request. “The amazing bride and groom asked for donations to charities in lieu of gifts and Mike and Lisa chose us!!” the caption continued.

In the photo, Taylor kept things casual in blue jeans and a red top. Travis wore a black and blue Tommy Hilfiger windbreaker and a baseball cap.

The wedding guests weren’t the only ones opening their wallets. Before the July 3 ceremony, the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end made donations totaling a reported $26 million to causes close to their hearts.

One of the biggest gifts went to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which sends free books to children under the age of 5. The couple donated $2 million to the program.

Dolly, who died in August at age 80, publicly thanked the stars in a July Instagram video.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you. I’m blown away and overjoyed with that gratitude,” the “Jolene” singer said at the time.

“The mission of the Dollywood Foundation is to dream more, care more, learn more and be more,” she continued. “And thank you again for your very generous gift. And we’ll continue that mission even in bigger ways now with your money. So, thank you and know that I will always love you.”

The list of recipients went well beyond the Imagination Library. In New York City, the couple gave to City Harvest, Food Bank for NYC, New York Cares and the Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone.

Closer to Travis’ home turf, they donated to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. They also supported the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and national organizations Feeding America and the ASPCA.

Brad Paisley’s The Store in Nashville, which helps local families facing food insecurity, was on the list too.

“We’re truly inspired by Taylor and Travis’s generosity to so many wonderful organizations and extremely grateful that The Store is included among them,” Brad and his wife, Kimberly, said in July.

“This gift will go a long way toward helping our neighbors facing food insecurity in Nashville,” the couple added. “What a beautiful way to celebrate the beginning of a marriage!”

With an ASPCA donation already on the books, the Hancock County Humane Foundation photo fits right in with the couple’s track record of supporting animal causes.

The charity news arrives during a busy stretch for the newlyweds. This week, Taylor and Travis were hit with a ‘when the divorce happens’ jab during a local hearing over privacy upgrades at their $5.35 million mansion in Bratenahl, just outside of Cleveland.

The couple bought that eight-bedroom home back in March, months before they married, and received approval for a six-foot privacy fence in September.

On Tuesday, November 10, the community’s Architectural Review Board took up their plans for more landscaping, including 10-foot shrubs, in front of dozens of locals.

Taylor and Travis reportedly felt “genuinely upset” about causing friction with their new neighbors.

Every new marriage has a few early hiccups. And when partner is a literal billionaire, those hiccups might involve a multimillion dollar mansion.

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