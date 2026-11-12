Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss’ Feud Involved Scooter Braun: Report

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Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss’ years-long friendship freeze may not have been about the two of them at all, according to a new report.

A source claims the rift between the singer and the supermodel was driven by a third party, and that third party is reportedly a very familiar name to Swifties: Scooter Braun.

According to Reality Tea, the distance between Taylor and Karlie reportedly didn’t come from a personal falling-out between the women themselves.

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss walk the runway at the annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show at Earls Court on December 2, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Instead, Karlie’s association with Scooter, who is one of Taylor’s longtime adversaries, allegedly contributed to the cooling of their friendship.

Braun, as you’ll recall, was the guy who bought the rights to Taylor’s masters, prompting the furious icon to record her songs and release them as Taylor’s Version.

Sources claim that Karlie’s link to Scooter was enough to put a strain on the friendship during the years the two spent apart.

Still, for fans who spent years trying to figure out where things went wrong, the Scooter theory is going to land with a thud. Yikes.

The timing of the report is no accident. It arrives just days after Taylor and Karlie stepped out together for the first time in years.

On Sunday, November 8, Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss reconciled in public when they sat side by side in a VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

They were there to watch Taylor’s husband, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets.

Taylor has brought plenty of famous friends to Chiefs games over the years, but Karlie had never been one of them until that day. Fans were stunned to see the two of them together.

It wasn’t exactly a random afternoon out, either. Taylor has attended every Chiefs home game this season, which made Arrowhead one of the most photographed places she could possibly have brought Karlie.

Reports now suggest that the renewed closeness has also stirred up fresh revelations about what pulled them apart in the first place.

And not everyone is convinced that the reunion means everything is back to normal.

A separate report claims that Taylor and Karlie are “not on the same page” these days.

For anyone who needs a refresher, the two were once about as close as celebrity friends get.

Karlie spent years as a core member of Taylor’s famous “squad,” making multiple public appearances alongside the singer and regularly interacting with her on social media.

She was among the many famous faces who popped up in Taylor’s 2015 “Bad Blood” music video, which was packed with cameos from the singer’s inner circle.

The pairing was also a favorite among the Gaylors, the hardcore Swift fans who believed that Taylor is a closeted lesbian. Taylor and Karlie were perhaps the most famous duo in that corner of the fandom.

But by 2017, Karlie had faded out of Taylor’s public orbit, and the two went years without being seen together.

Neither woman ever explained the distance, which left fans to piece together theories from photos, social media activity and who showed up where.

That years-long silence is a big part of why the Chiefs game appearance made such a splash, and why reports about what really happened are now getting so much attention.

As for where things stand today, the only confirmed fact is that Taylor and Karlie sat together at Arrowhead on November 8.

Everything else, from the alleged Scooter connection to the reported awkwardness, comes from sources and outside observers rather than from the two women themselves.

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