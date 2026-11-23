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Vanity Fair just published a scathing deep dive into Taylor Swift, and the profile (allegedly!) paints the pop superstar as a calculating powerhouse who punishes anyone who crosses her.

The twist is that the magazine never actually uses her name. Throughout the entire piece, Taylor is referred to only as “The Star.”

Not that anyone will be confused. The article is loaded with references to friendship bracelets, the Eras Tour and her husband, Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift attends the 2026 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

The profile is titled “The Mastermind,” a not-so-subtle nod to one of Taylor’s own songs, and it draws on interviews with more than 100 people.

The piece lays out two competing versions of Taylor. One is the beloved pop icon fans know. The other is a woman who allegedly makes her enemies pay.

The harshest comparison comes from a music industry insider, who likens Taylor to Regina George, the queen bee from “Mean Girls.” Ouch.

A former confidant goes further, claiming that people who fall out of favor with the singer can end up frozen out of her social circle entirely.

The piece also reaches back to Taylor’s school days. She has long described being bullied growing up, and former classmates featured in the profile reportedly challenge that account.

One of those classmates even suggests Taylor was part of the popular crowd that was doing the bullying herself.

Her feud with Charli XCX gets a fresh look, too. The article reportedly questions whether Taylor’s public support for fellow artists always lines up with what happens behind closed doors.

These are allegations and opinions from the magazine’s sources, not established facts, and none of them has been proven.

Vanity Fair says it sent Taylor multiple questions while reporting the story. She declined to comment.

The timing makes the profile land even harder. Taylor has spent the past several weeks soaking up some of the warmest headlines of her career.

She returned to Nashville for the CMA Awards on Wednesday, her first time performing on the show since 2013. Producers made sure to show Taylor laughing at a joke about her lavish Madison Square Garden wedding.

On Sunday, Tay was at Arrowhead Stadium cheering on Travis as he scored two touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals, hugging his nieces from a private suite alongside her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift.

And at another event in her relentless charm offensive, Taylor surprised Brenda Lee with a Diamond plaque for “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”, honoring the 81-year-old legend’s 1955 holiday classic.

That’s the image the magazine’s sources are pushing back against. In their telling, the friendly public persona is only half the story.

The anonymous framing gives the piece a certain plausible deniability, but the Easter eggs make the subject unmistakable to anyone who has followed Taylor’s career.

For now, the magazine has put out a version of Taylor’s story that she didn’t get to write herself, and she has declined to weigh in on any of it.

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