Taylor Frankie Paul Wants a ‘Bachelorette’ Do-Over After Season 22 Shelved

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Could the cursed twenty-second season of The Bachelorette see the light of day?

Taylor Frankie Paul hopes so.

Despite earlier rumors that Season 22 would start airing this summer, it never came to be.

If they won’t share it, the solution is simple: Taylor wants a do-over season.

Taylor Paul attends the 2025 TIME100 Creators Launch Party at Gansevoort Rooftop on July 10, 2025. (Photo Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME)

Will ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 22 ever air?

On Monday, October 26, Taylor Frankie Paul spoke to TMZ — during a light ambush at LAX — about her Bachelorette hopes.

The The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star emphasized that she “100%’ wants ABC to air Season 22.

It would have premiered about half a year ago, but days before the release, ex Dakota Mortensen turned her world upside down.

(We’ll be blunt — this matches any description of DARVO, as many of Taylor’s initial detractors have come to realize after reviewing the evidence.)

Taylor doesn’t just want the season to air for herself. There were many other contestants, not to mention the crew and producers, who put time and work into making it happen.

👀 Exclusive: Taylor Frankie Paul says she’d do "Bachelorette" again, talks personal struggles. 🎥: Backgrid https://t.co/0ZGVPEaL4G — TMZ (@TMZ) October 26, 2026

That said, if ABC were willing to air the season despite the controversy, would they not have done so by now?

We should remember that most of the viewership is likely not staying informed. Some might not know why the season hasn’t aired. Most of those who do likely believe that Taylor is some sort of monster.

With that in mind, ABC may feel that their hands are tied. They could get more backlash for airing the season than for holding it back.

Much of it comes down to advertisers. This can be a good thing — massive response from subscribers and advertisers is what got Jimmy Kimmel Live reinstated after the Trump regime tried to force it off of the air. But it can also mean that networks avoid taking risks.

The general consensus is that Disney could make it available on Hulu, and maybe not push it to the top of that obnoxious banner. For now, they’re out millions on a season that will (possibly) never see the light of day.

What about giving her a second chance?

In her conversation with TMZ, Taylor discussed an alternative comeback.

If ABC refuses to air the season that she already filmed, why not a do-over?

Taylor said that she is open to returning as the leading lady with a new group of suitors.

She admitted that she was (understandably) not in the best mindset the first time around, noting that she has made real progress since then.

That would be a sensational choice for the franchise. Giving almost any lead a second bite at the apple would be extremely polarizing.

https://t.co/Nf9y1uq1m1 — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@HousewivesHub) September 21, 2026

Yes, at the moment, Taylor is “single and mingling.”

She had a recent dating mishap involving AI, which she admitted left her feeling fooled.

(Slop ruins all that it touches, including businesses, dating, and social lives! Just stop it. Do your own thinking.)

We’d be entertained to see The Bachelorette bring back Taylor for a new season, but we don’t expect it to happen.

It would make sense for Disney to release the season in some capacity — this isn’t Megan Wants a Millionaire where a literal murderer was on the cast.

ABC puts absolute monsters on Dancing With The Stars almost every season. The network that put Adrian Peterson on the dance floor refusing to air an already filmed season of Taylor does not say good things about our society.