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Tallulah is offering her sincerest apologies.

Legendary actor Bruce Willis retired from acting a few years ago due to his cognitive decline.

After a very good visit with her father, Tallulah shared a photo — one a little too “intimate” to share.

She’s apologizing and explaining how it was love that motivated her to overshare.

Tallulah Willis on September 25, 2026. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

‘This was possibly too intimate a photo to show’

32-year-old Tallulah is the third of Bruce’s five daughters.

She is his youngest with ex-wife Demi Moore.

On Saturday, November 21, she shared an Instagram photo of herself with her dad.

Clearly having a pleasant visit, she and her father were holding hands on an outdoor swing.

The next day, Tallulah deleted the post.

In addition to deleting the original post, Tallulah posted a public apology for sharing it.

“Hi, I posted a photo of my dad yesterday because we were having a BEAUTIFUL visit,” she began.

“I had someone take a super sweet photo of a shared moment between us watching a video of Frankie Valli singing,” Tallulah specified. “

I was very excited by the sweetness of the moment,” she shared.

Tallulah explained that she felt so excited “that I didn’t think farther ahead that this was possibly too intimate a photo to show.”

‘He’s still always the absolute hero we know him to be’

“I can acknowledge that and vow to do better,” Tallulah wrote.

“I know you all love him,” she acknowledged.

Tallulah then emphasized: “I love him.”

She added: “My family loves him.”

Tallulah concluded: “And he’s still always the absolute hero we know him to be.”

This is a pretty good apology — redirecting the emphasis on her love for her father rather than attempting to wallow for sympathy.

Is the photo bad? Not in and of itself. But given Bruce’s inability to consent to photos right now, it’s a fair concern.

Of course, Tallulah’s apology has raised more attention to the photo than there might have been otherwise. That’s the Streisand Effect for you.

Bruce is several years into his frontotemporal dementia battle (officially; he clearly had it before his diagnosis).

His family has had to adjust to a new reality in a world where Bruce cannot advocate for himself. Mistakes are inevitable.

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