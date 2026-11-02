Sydney Sweeney’s Halloween Costume Sparks Surprising Controversy

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Well, Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun may have been hoping to enjoy a low-key Halloween together.

Instead, their matching costumes have become the latest thing for social media users to argue about.

The Euphoria star gave followers a peek at the couple’s October 31 celebration by sharing a mirror selfie to her Instagram Stories.

Sydney Sweeney attends “The Housemaid” New York screening at 787 Seventh Ave on December 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Sweeney and Braun were both dressed in brown bear outfits, complete with makeup on their noses to make them look like little bear snouts.

The actress captioned the photo, “Happy Halloween from your favorite party animals.”

It was a coordinated look, and apparently a comfortable one. But not everyone was feeling the couple’s cozy approach to Halloween. The costumes quickly attracted a mix of criticism and compliments online, with some commenters seemingly expecting a little more effort from the pair.

“They’re nobody’s favorite,” one person wrote.

Another was just as unimpressed, commenting, “Y’all ain’t anybody’s favorite.”

A third questioned the creativity behind the choice, writing, “Whole day dedicated to creativity and they choose bears.” Someone else offered a blunt assessment of the outfits, describing them as “BORING LAZY SLOPPY.”

Probably not the reaction that the couple expected from a pair of bear onesies. We’re guessing some of these folks were hoping for a racier look from Sydney.

Sydney Sweeney and boyfriend Scooter Braun dressed up as bears for Halloween:



“Happy Halloween from your favorite party animals 👻” pic.twitter.com/YTzSiK6kYR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 1, 2026

Still, the internet was not united in its disappointment. Some fans thought Sweeney and Braun looked perfectly adorable together, and they were more than happy to say so.

“Queen making her haters crash out just by wearing a bear costume,” one supporter wrote. Another commenter declared, “Okay, the bear costumes are actually adorable,” while a third added, “They’re sooo cute! couple goals asf.”

So, depending on which corner of social media one visits, Sweeney and Braun either phoned in Halloween or pulled off a perfectly sweet couples costume. The outfits themselves were hardly complicated, but the reaction managed to turn a simple holiday snapshot into a debate.

The celebration also marked the couple’s first Halloween together, making the matching bear look a small relationship milestone.

Sweeney did not appear to be asking followers to judge the costumes, of course. She shared a playful photo and a cheerful caption, only for the commentariat to do what it does best: offer unsolicited reviews.

At least the couple had one thing figured out. They were on the same page when it came to dressing up. Whether the bears were creative enough is apparently a matter social media has yet to settle.