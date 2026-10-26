Sydney Sweeney Lingerie Ad BLASTED for ‘Sexualizing’ Child Characters

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Not everyone was feeling the Christmas spirit with this one.

Sydney Sweeney’s festive ad was there to grab attention and flaunt her lingerie. It worked.

It also ignited controversy, and not in a one of those positive reverse-psychology good-for-her-brand ways.

Did Sweeney’s ad sexualize child characters? Is someone feeding her really bad advice?

Sydney Sweeney attends Variety’s 2025 Power of Women at The Beverly Hills Hotel on October 29. (Photo Credit: Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

Why are people unhappy this time?

As we previously reported, Sweeney’s latest controversy stems from an October 21 ad featuring the 29-year-old actress modeling her own lingerie.

For the most part, she looks great. But there were a few details that raised some red flags with viewers.

The (for some reason Christmas-oriented, even though it came out over a week before Halloween) advertisement began with Sweeney making visual nods to Home Alone and then to the live-action How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

Showing skin while dressed as child characters — in this case, Kevin McCallister and Cindy Lou Who, respectively — weirded some folks out.

The main focus of the ad is the Syrn brand lingerie. But why did the skit need to include famous child roles?

Macaulay Culkin was nine years old in 1990 when he filmed Home Alone.

Taylor Momsen (yes, the same one from Gossip Girl) was only seven in 2000 when she portrayed Cindy Lou Who.

As a result, a series of comments — even under Sweeney’s own post, not to mention elsewhere on social media — are lambasting the actress for “sexualizing child characters.”

Obviously, there are no literal children on screen. Sweeney herself is 29 years old.

But a grown, famously hot woman dressing as sexualized versions of little kids, even as small visual nods, is clearly making some folks’ skin crawl.

We did not curate these comments. These were at the top under her ad during the writing of this article. (Image Credit: Instagram)

What is going on here?

There are times when brands are doing well and can take risks. This is not one of those times.

According to multiple reports, Syrn is in something of a crisis. Despite a strong beginning, ample funding, and Sweeney’s top-tier star power, the lingerie brand is allegedly struggling.

Many believe that this is because the actress’ ads and controversies cater to people who are not her customers.

Yes, her salacious ads attract attention. But, in business, there is such a thing as the wrong kind of attention.

But she could be sabotaging her own brand. No matter how much her looks resonate with men, are they actually buying from Syrn enough for the company’s long-term health?

In contrast, her sports gambling ad controversy is a smarter move. The product is infinitely more repulsive, but sports gambling is a brainrot that primarily impacts young men.

The majority of lingerie purchasers, however, tend to be the women who plan to wear it.

Could Sweeney appeal to this demographic? Absolutely. But, at present, she isn’t. Not enough to outweigh her more off-putting ads, at least.

It is possible, even likely, that she is getting some bad advice, possibly even sacrificing her acting career in the hope of building a fashion empire.

We’ve seen enough of Sweeney’s acting to know that she has a colossal range and enormous talent. It’s a shame that these controversies and ill-advised ads risk tarnishing her career for the sake of adoring “fans” who won’t really support her in a way that matters.