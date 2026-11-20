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Sometime in the next year, Sydney Sweeney might convert to Judaism in order to marry Scooter Braun. But for right now, she’s all-in on celebrating Christmas.

Sydney Sweeney stripped down to white lace lingerie and thigh-highs for a new holiday campaign for her brand SYRN, which the company posted to Instagram this week.

The shoot marks the brand’s second drop of the holiday season, and it leans hard into the Christmas theme.

“The first flurry of Seductress Season,” SYRN wrote in the caption, adding: “Syd wears the Starlet Halter Bra and The Hint Bikini in Pillow Fight.”

Sydney Sweeney attends the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO’s “Euphoria” Season 3 at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 07, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

The post has racked up more than 99,000 likes from the brand’s 500,000-plus Instagram followers.

In the photos, the 29-year-old actress stares up at the camera while lounging on a red silk blanket spread over what appears to be fake snow.

She wears a lacy, slightly iridescent white push-up bra with a balconette neckline and a peephole cut-out at the chest, paired with banded briefs.

Another shot shows her from behind in a thong, finished off with white lace-trimmed thigh-highs and stiletto heels.

Sydney kept her curled hair down and went with heavy makeup, a festive red lip and plenty of blush, plus a pair of earrings.

The Euphoria star launched SYRN in January, and she has been busy promoting it ever since. She recently fronted the brand’s Hibernation Nation collection.

This isn’t her first Christmas-themed shoot for the label, either. Last month, Sydney served a seductive Christmas in a sizzling SYRN ad she shared on October 21.

In that video, she channeled Cindy Lou Who from the live-action How the Grinch Stole Christmas before swapping into all-black lingerie.

The new photos got a mixed reaction online, as Sydney’s campaigns usually do. Some commenters zeroed in on her serious expression, and The Blast reports that one user even wondered whether she was happy during the shoot.

“She don’t look too happy. The eyes say it all,” one person wrote in response to coverage of the photos.

Another asked, “Is this all she does?” Ouch.

Plenty of fans came to her defense, though.

One admirer said she looked stunning in the white lingerie and that the old-fashioned pin-up look suits her.

Sydney’s ads have a habit of getting people talking. Last month, she went nude for a commercial for the sports prediction platform Novig, which drew criticism from several athletes.

Australian Olympic swimmer Ariarne Titmus reportedly called that campaign a “kick in the face” to women who have dedicated their lives to sports, and gymnast Gracie Kramer also criticized the approach.

Rather than backing off, Sydney Sweeney released a second Novig ad poking fun at prediction markets earlier this month.

In that spot, she appears topless in Novig-branded white underwear, covering her chest with two footballs.

“There are grown men making spreadsheets to bet on what color underwear I’m wearing,” she says in the commercial. “I mean, I’m flattered?”

The SYRN campaign is a lot less political, but it has drawn the same split between fans who love the look and critics who think she’s overdoing it.

Some longtime followers compared the new photos to 2023, when Sydney was in Australia filming her rom-com Anyone But You and shot an ocean scene in a lingerie-style swimsuit with an underwire top.

Her acting career hasn’t slowed down while the brand takes off. She starred in the 2025 film Christy and appears in this year’s The Housemaid alongside Amanda Seyfried.

She is also an Armani Beauty ambassador, on top of running her own lingerie line.

With “Seductress Season” only on its first flurry, SYRN’s caption suggests more holiday looks are on the way.

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