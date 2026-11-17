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The Supreme Court has declined to hear the Trump administration’s appeal in a $150 million fight over university research grants tied to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The decision leaves a lower court ruling in place and hands a major legal setback to President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who are both at the center of the dispute.

The battle is over federally funded research grants at universities. The administration moved to cancel the grants because of their links to DEI programs.

U.S. President Donald Trump tours the assembly line at the Ford River Rouge Complex on January 13, 2026 in Dearborn, Michigan. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The timing is interesting as it comes at a time when Trump is facing new allegations of racism.

That plan hit a wall before the case ever reached the justices. A federal appeals court blocked the administration from terminating the research grants, according to court documents.

The administration then asked the Supreme Court to step in. The high court refused to take up the case, so the appeals court’s ruling stands.

In plain terms, the justices did not issue a full ruling on the merits of the DEI fight.

They simply declined to hear the appeal, which keeps the lower court’s decision protecting the grants in effect.

For Trump and Hegseth, the outcome means the push to pull roughly $150 million in research funding has stalled at the country’s highest court.

Hegseth has been named alongside Trump as one of the key figures in the legal battle over the money.

The case is one of many legal fights the administration has faced over federal funding, but the $150 million price tag has made this one stand out.

With the Supreme Court declining to get involved, the appeals court’s ruling remains the final word for now, and the administration’s effort to terminate the DEI-linked university research grants stays blocked.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

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