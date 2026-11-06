Stephen Miller Named Trump’s New Chief of Staff Following Shocking Midterm Losses

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Donald Trump announced on Friday that Stephen Miller will be his new White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles just days after Republicans suffered a brutal night in the midterm elections.

The president made the announcement on Truth Social.

Many have described the move as the first major shake-up of the post-midterm era and a combative response to the GOP bloodbath that took place on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump departs a roundtable discussion on cybercrime with White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller (R) in the East Room of the White House on October 21, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration,” Trump began his post.

That means Miller is being promoted from inside the West Wing. He already held a top role on Wiles’ staff before Trump tapped him for the job.

Miller is no newcomer to Trump’s inner circle. He’s widely known as one of the president’s longtime advisors — as well his most relentless attack dog.

The president bid farewell to Wiles on the same day he made the announcement. OK! magazine went a step further and described the move as a firing.

Trump’s post, as quoted, presents the change as an announcement of Miller’s new role rather than a dismissal.

The timing makes the motive hard to miss. The staffing swap came just three days after Democrats seized both the House and the Senate in Tuesday’s midterms.

Those results leave Republicans without a majority in either chamber for the final two years of Trump’s term, a major blow to an administration that once seemed unstoppable.

Trump didn’t take the loss quietly. He went to Truth Social early Wednesday morning to react to the results.

In that post, he signaled he plans to lean heavily on his “VETO” power against whatever the new Democratic majorities try to pass.

He also congratulated Democrats on their wins, then claimed in the same message that Republicans would have come out on top if his own name had been on the ballot.

Young men swung dramatically to the Left in Tuesday’s election, and many have interpreted Miller’s promotion as an effort on Trump’s part to win them back by signaling a more hostile, authoritarian approach to governing.

Trump wasn’t a candidate this year. Still, he spent the final stretch of the campaign trying to carry GOP candidates over the finish line.

Some of the losses stung more than others. In Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed trolled Donald Trump and JD Vance after winning his Senate race, firing back at Republicans who reportedly spent the campaign mocking his name.

“I know you struggle with my name… so call me Senator,” El-Sayed said in his victory speech.

His win was a historic one. El-Sayed is the first Muslim ever elected to the U.S. Senate, and Michigan’s contest was one of the most closely watched races of the cycle.

Late-night TV piled on, too. Jimmy Kimmel roasted Trump over the historic midterm results earlier in the week.

Now the president is responding to that rebuke by reshuffling the people closest to him, starting at the very top of his staff.

With Wiles out and Miller in, the new chief of staff will run a White House that faces a Democratic-controlled Congress for the remainder of Trump’s term.