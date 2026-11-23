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Stassi Schroeder has weighed in on ex-boyfriend Jax Taylor’s kidney cancer diagnosis, and her response is being called shady by plenty of Bravo fans.

Stassi rarely talks about Jax these days, but news of his illness prompted a surprisingly candid reaction from the former Vanderpump Rules star.

Stassi told E! News that her reaction to the news has been “one of confusion.”

Stassi Schroeder attends the 19th Annual L’OrÃ©al Paris Women Of Worth Celebration at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 21, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

“I’m not here to doubt somebody’s diagnosis. I hope the best for everyone involved.”

As for whether she has a message for Taylor, Stassi simply said, “No.”

At the same time, she made a point of stressing that she isn’t doubting the diagnosis itself.

That careful distinction hasn’t stopped the reaction from being widely labeled shady online, with some viewers reading her confusion as a thinly veiled dig at her ex.

Jax’s diagnosis is kidney cancer, and the news is still fresh.

For anyone who missed the early seasons of Vanderpump Rules, Stassi and Jax used to be a couple, and their relationship played out in front of the cameras.

It was not a romance anyone would describe as healthy. Their years together became one of the more toxic storylines from the show’s early days.

Since then, the exes have gone in very different directions.

Stassi is now married to Beau Clark, and the couple is raising two young children together. She’s also the star of the Hulu reality series House of Stassi, which follows her life as a wife, mother and bestselling author.

Jax, meanwhile, has been fighting to maintain partial custody of his young son.

The two haven’t exactly been cordial from afar, either. Back in August, Jax blasted Stassi in a Cameo video after a fan asked him about her new show.

He started out with compliments before taking aim at her marriage.

“I think Stassi is an amazing person, I think she’s strong, I think she’s smart, I think she’s intelligent, I just don’t think she’s the best wife,” Jax said in the clip.

He went on to suggest that her husband deserves more from her.

“I think Beau [Clark] deserves somebody that just cares about his feelings a little bit more,” Jax added.

To his credit, he admitted he might not be the best person to hand out relationship advice.

“I mean, I’m the wrong person to talk when it comes about marriage,” Jax said, explaining that his opinion was based largely on what he’d watched on House of Stassi.

His comments came shortly after Stassi’s marital problems shocked viewers of her new reality show, which dropped all eight episodes of its first season on Hulu in July.

On the show, Beau opened up about the strain of stepping away from his career as a casting director to become the family’s primary caregiver.

“I’ve felt angry and resentful,” he admitted, adding that he often feels more like a roommate than a husband.

At one point, Beau even compared himself to “a 1950s housewife,” while making clear that he still loves his family.

Stassi acknowledged on the series that she hadn’t realized how unhappy her husband had become, and said she wished he had told her sooner.

So when Jax went after her marriage in that Cameo, it was hardly a shock that fans expected a clapback at some point.

Stassi had largely stayed quiet about her ex until now, which is why her reaction to his cancer diagnosis has gotten so much attention.

For the moment, her stance is that the news confused her, but that she believes Jax is sick. And she wishes him the best.

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