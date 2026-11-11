Stacy Keach Cause of Death: 'Blue Bloods,' 'American History X' Star Was 85

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We have sad news to report out of Hollywood today.

Stacy Keach — the beloved actor best known for his roles in films like Fat City and American History X and TV shows like Blue Bloods — has passed away.

He was 85.

Stacy Keach attends the Los Angeles Premiere of “Taking Care” hosted by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen at Harmony Gold Preview House on April 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Keach died on Tuesday, November 10, at his family home in Magdalenka, Poland. His wife, Malgosia Keach, confirmed his passing, revealing that the actor had been battling a serious heart condition and heart failure.

“After a long and difficult battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure, Stacy peacefully departed this world,” Malgosia said in a statement (via People).

She also praised her husband’s strength throughout his illness, describing him as a warrior who faced his medical struggles with extraordinary courage and determination.

“Stacy was not only a legendary actor, admired and loved by audiences the world over, but also my beloved husband, my companion and the heart of our family,” she continued. “His passing leaves an immeasurable emptiness in our lives.”

The actor leaves behind an extensive body of work spanning several decades, with memorable performances on Broadway, television, and the big screen.

Born in Savannah, Georgia, in 1941, Keach came from an entertainment family. His father, Stacy Keach Sr., was an actor and theater director, while his mother, Mary Cain, was an actress.

He began performing professionally in 1964, appearing in a production of Hamlet in Central Park. His theatrical career eventually earned him a Tony Award nomination for his performance in Indians in 1969.

Keach also developed a reputation as an accomplished Shakespearean performer. New York Times theater critic Clive Barnes once called him “one of the great Hamlets of our time.”

However, television audiences arguably knew him best as the tough private investigator Mike Hammer. He portrayed the Mickey Spillane character in the CBS series Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer beginning in 1984, earning a Golden Globe nomination for the role.

His career wasn’t without controversy. In 1984, Keach was arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport for cocaine possession. He pleaded guilty and served time in prison before eventually returning to acting.

He subsequently continued working steadily, appearing in Titus, The Simpsons, Blue Bloods, and The Blacklist. His portrayal of Warden Henry Pope on Prison Break introduced him to another generation of television viewers.

His film credits included Fat City, Up in Smoke, The Long Riders, American History X, Nebraska, and The Bourne Legacy. His most recent film appearance was in 2025’s Jay Kelly.

Keach also narrated more than 220 episodes of CNBC’s American Greed, making his unmistakable voice familiar to viewers beyond his acting roles.

He is survived by Malgosia, their children, Karolina and Shannon, and his grandchildren.

Our condolences go out to Stacy Keach’s loved ones during this difficult time.

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