Who Was the Worst Bachelor?

After he proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss, ghosted her in brutal fashion, dated Madison Prewett for like a day, and then finally wound up with Kelley Flanagan, Peter Weber earned a reputation as the worst Bachelor of all time.

It's not hard to see why the guy is so widely disliked -- after all, he wasted everybody's time, delivered a painfully anti-climactic conclusion, and broke quite a few hears with his indecisiveness.

But while it's not often that you'll find us defending Pilot Pete here at THG, we have to push back against the idea that he's the unequivocally the worst Bachelor of all time.

Sure, he's the most recent to deliver a total letdown of a season -- but he's certainly not the first.

So join us on a trip down Fantasy Suite memory lane as we take a look at the rose master generals who were more thorn than blossom and attempt to determine who was really the biggest dud among the studs.

Take a look: