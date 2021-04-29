90 Day Fiance: Which Stars Are Professional Models?

90 Day Fiance means different things for different people.

Some consider it "trashy" entertainment, while others find it almost education, or very personal to their own stories.

Some of the show's stars are, let's face it, hot, and they knew that when they signed up.

Part of the dream of going on reality TV is to become famous and then monetize that fame.

That can mean Cameo, or appearing on spinoffs.

It can also mean launching or greatly boosting a modeling career.

Here are several members of the cast who are models.

Just looking at them, it's easy to understand how they can make a career out of looking gorgeous.