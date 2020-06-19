What Does Farrah Abraham Do For a Living?

The stars of the Teen Mom franchise have experienced very unusual career arcs.

They essentially stumbled into fame and fortune before they were out of high school, but now, many of them are several years past their peak -- which is a problem, because they're still in their twenties.

Now, that's a narrative that could be used to describe many former child stars, but the Teen Moms are different, because:

1. They didn't hit the big time because of any particular talent, and

2. They live in the year 2020, a time when no one ever stops being famous, thanks to the magic of social media.

And so, people like Farrah Abraham find themselves in a strange spot.

She's still famous, after all, but the fame no longer pays, and she has no discernible skills to fall back on.

So how does an unemployed D-lister like Farrah pay the bills?

Well, as you might've suspected, these days, the Backdoor Teen Mom needs to get very creative in order to support her lifestyle.

Take a look: