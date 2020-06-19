What Does Farrah Abraham Do For a Living?

The stars of the Teen Mom franchise have experienced very unusual career arcs.
They essentially stumbled into fame and fortune before they were out of high school, but now, many of them are several years past their peak -- which is a problem, because they're still in their twenties.
Now, that's a narrative that could be used to describe many former child stars, but the Teen Moms are different, because:
1. They didn't hit the big time because of any particular talent, and
2. They live in the year 2020, a time when no one ever stops being famous, thanks to the magic of social media.
And so, people like Farrah Abraham find themselves in a strange spot.
She's still famous, after all, but the fame no longer pays, and she has no discernible skills to fall back on.
So how does an unemployed D-lister like Farrah pay the bills?
Well, as you might've suspected, these days, the Backdoor Teen Mom needs to get very creative in order to support her lifestyle.
Take a look:
1.
Hard Times
Farrah Abraham was fired from Teen Mom OG back in 2017. In the years since, it hasn't always been easy for the mother of one to earn a living ...
2.
Free Farrah
Farrah was the first of the franchise's main stars to be let go, and she seemed to be the one who was in the best position to make it on her own.
3.
Hear Us Out
We know, we know ... she's not exactly beloved. But in terms of business ventures, Farrah always had a lot of irons in the fire.
4.
Spread Too Thin?
And ironically, it was one of those side hustles that wound up costing Farrah her main gig on TMOG.
5.
Paid Through the Backdoor
As you're probably aware, Farrah supplemented her MTV income by working in the world of adult entertainment.
6.
A Star Is Born
When it first came out, Farrah's p0rn debut -- memorably titled Backdoor Teen Mom -- was something of a controversial work.
7.
The "Leak"
Farrah insisted that the she had only made a sex tape and did not intend for it to go public.
8.
Minor Details
Never mind the fact that the footage was shot by a camera crew, and Farrah's "boyfriend"/co-star was actually adult film actor James Deen.
9.
New Beginnings
In any event, the skin flick kicked off a whole new career for Farrah.
10.
Cam Mom
Shortly thereafter, she started hosting live-streamed online sex shows for the website Cam Soda.
11.
Low Note
Soon, Farrah's other side hustles -- including her hilariously short-lived music career -- were taking a backseat to her adult entertainment career. She was now a reality star/p0rn star.
12.
Kicked Out the Backdoor
That was when Farrah's Teen Mom bosses decided to draw a line in the sand. They fired Farrah on the grounds that her sex work conflicted with MTV's ethics.
13.
The Truth?
Of course, there are those who say the network and the show's producers were simply tired of dealing with Farrah, and they used her adult film career as a flimsy pretext to fire her.
14.
Jet-Setting Call Girl?
And then there are those who claim Farrah was doing much more than online sex work -- namely, that she was traveling the world as a high-priced escort, and THAT'S why MTV gave her the boot.
15.
Always Hustling
We may never know for sure if Farrah was making big bucks meeting with wealthy CEOs, but we do know that at the height of her mini-empire, she had several revenue streams bringing in the cash.
16.
Frozen Assets
A frozen yogurt chain, a clothing retailer, a series of erotic novels -- you name it, Farrah dipped her beak in it.
17.
All in the Family
Ms. Abraham even got her daughter in on the family business, opening a children's boutique and making Sophia CEO.
18.
The Master
Farrah thought so highly of her business acumen that she even hosted an online Master Class for beginner entrepreneurs. We're guessing it was sparsely attended
19.
The Grifter
The few who did pay to hear Farrah prattle on about profit margins probably realized very quickly they wouldn't be getting their money's worth.
20.
Farrah Fails
We don't know if she sounded clueless in the class (though that's a very safe bet), but she did launch the seminar right around the time all her businesses started going under.
21.
The End
Within a year, Farrah's yogurt chain, clothing store, and kids' boutique all closed their doors for good.
22.
Hard Times, Part 2
We have no way of knowing exactly how much she lost on those ventures, but you can assume it was a lot.
23.
The Fighter
In the year since, Farrah has attempted stunts like celebrity boxing matches, but she usually ruins the deal by demanding more money and amenities than she's worth.
These days, Farrah is trying to forge a career for herself as an influencer, and once again, she's bringing her 11-year-old daughter in on the act.
25.
A Born Hustler
There's much debate as to whether she's still escorting, and it seems that she still hosts the occasional online sex show.
26.
On Her Grind
And while all that's going on, you can be certain she has her eye out for the next big score.
27.
The Easy Life
After all, the alternative is getting a real job, and there's no way Farrah is doing that.