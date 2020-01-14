Vince Vaughn Hangs with President Trump, Gets Canceled by Twitter

Vince Vaughn is no longer so money.

And the entire Internet seems to know it.

On Monday, January 13, the veteran actor attended the college football national championship game between LSU and Clemson.

This, in and of itself, was not unusual or controversial.

But President Donald Trump also attended this game and ESPN cameras caught Vaughn both talking to the polarizing Commander-in-Chief at one point, prior to shaking his hand.

As you might expect, social media barely even took note of this interaction, ignoring it completely and talking instead about the important health care debate raging across the country and which party is best equipped to handle it and...

... JUST KIDDING!

Twitter users instead went crazy and proceeded to cancel the f-ck out ofo Vaughn. See what we mean below.

1. My Pleasure, Mr. President

My Pleasure, Mr. President
We start with the hand shake that started it all. What were these two talking about? We have no idea. But Vaughn is certainly showing respect to Trump and such a gesture has set the Internet on fire. To wit...

2. Rapist! Murderer!

Rapist! Murderer!

3. Canceled Forever!

Canceled Forever!

4. He Found the One Person Worse Than Mel Gibson!

He Found the One Person Worse Than Mel Gibson!

5. Think About It, Vince

Think About It, Vince

6. Take a Chill Pill, Dude

Take a Chill Pill, Dude

7. The Break-Up Did Suck. Never Forget.

The Break-Up Did Suck. Never Forget.

8. It's One Thing to Be a Republican, But...

It's One Thing to Be a Republican, But...

9. Not Mad, Just Disappointed

Not Mad, Just Disappointed

10. Who is He? Wait... Who Cares???

Who is He? Wait... Who Cares???

11. Let's Not Murder Vince Vaughn, Guys

Let's Not Murder Vince Vaughn, Guys

12. Don't Forget About Kid Rock!

Don't Forget About Kid Rock!

13. How Does Vaughn Feel About These Memes and Messages?

How Does Vaughn Feel About These Memes and Messages?

