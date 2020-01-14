Vince Vaughn Hangs with President Trump, Gets Canceled by Twitter

Vince Vaughn is no longer so money.

And the entire Internet seems to know it.

On Monday, January 13, the veteran actor attended the college football national championship game between LSU and Clemson.

This, in and of itself, was not unusual or controversial.

But President Donald Trump also attended this game and ESPN cameras caught Vaughn both talking to the polarizing Commander-in-Chief at one point, prior to shaking his hand.

As you might expect, social media barely even took note of this interaction, ignoring it completely and talking instead about the important health care debate raging across the country and which party is best equipped to handle it and...

... JUST KIDDING!

Twitter users instead went crazy and proceeded to cancel the f-ck out ofo Vaughn. See what we mean below.