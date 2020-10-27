Vicki Gunvalson Slams Rumors: Steve & I Are Still Engaged! Stop the Lies!

Long before the season premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra predicted that ratings would falter.

The OGs of the OC - longtime staples of Bravo who are not returning this year - said that RHOC needed them to stay afloat.

It's looking more and more like these Dos Amigas were right.

The flagship show's ratings have been tanking without them.

Meanwhile, Vicki has been off living her best life with her fiance, Steve Lodge. Recently, though, fans have noticed - with alarm - that Vicki and Steve aren't exactly packing on the PDA online.

Concerns rose when rumors began to float around that the OG and her man had broken up. But of course, social media isn't always real life and many people on the Internet traffic in rumors.

Now, Vicki is speaking out to celebrity gossip mainstay Us Weekly to explain why she and Steve appear to have begun to consciously uncouple on Instagram - and whether to believe the hype.