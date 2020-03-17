Vicki Gunvalson Issues Statement on Shannon Beador Drama [Exclusive]

Just days ago, both Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge unfollowed Shannon Beador.
Tamra quickly made it clear that she feels that Shannon is a "fake friend" and, perhaps, always was.
Vicki did not say anything ... at first.
Now, the once and forever OG of the OC has given The Hollywood Gossip an exclusive statement.
1.
Vicki speaks!
Before we tell you exactly what she said about unfollowing Shannon and the aftermath, let's quickly put this drama in its proper context.
2.
Things are really changing
In January of this year, Vicki took to Instagram to announce that she was leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County.
3.
It was the end of an era
After 14 years, the OG of the OC quit RHOC. Apparently, she was offered a "Friends" role but turned it down, as she had pledged to do months earlier, during Bravocon.
4.
What gives?
It is our understanding that Bravo execs wanted to "shake things up" with the cast of RHOC. Vicki has a strong personality and was the center of much of the drama for over a decade. They're gambling that a shake-up may create a ratings boost. If they're wrong, they may come crawling back to Vicki when it's time for Season 16.
5.
But hey, that's okay!
Vicki has her own stuff going on, including her new podcast. Also, she's a business-owner. She's a mother, she's a grandmother ...
6.
... and a fiancee!
Vicki became engaged to Steve Lodge last spring. Critics accused her of getting engaged purely to give herself a storyline on the show, but given that Steve proposed off-camera, it looks like this was the real deal.
7.
Her career lasted longer than many marriages
How many reality stars can call someone else's divorce with this kind of pinpoint precision?
8.
Vicki is gone, but not forgotten
Vicki didn't just help shape RHOC, but the entire Real Housewives franchise from the ground up. Even if she never returns to the show, she has left an indelible mark.
9.
Vicki isn't the only one to quit
Literally the day after Vicki announced her departure from the show, Tamra Judge followed suit.
10.
Tamra is out!
Notably -- and this is relevant to the current drama -- Tamra almost immediately unfollowed everyone related to the show, from her castmates to Andy Cohen himself.
11.
Tamra explained
She told Andy Cohen during a surprise livestream that she had basically just wanted to clear her head for a bit. You know how sometimes you might unfollow a friend whom you met through an ex right after the breakup? It was more or less like that.
12.
There are hints that Tamra could return
Andy Cohen expressed that he'd like to see her come back in some form. Reports have claimed that he means for Season 16, after the current season establishes a new cast dynamic. Tamra herself said something to that effect.
13.
Tamra starred for 12 years
She even made it into Vines and memes enjoyed and shared by people who have never even watched Real Housewives -- and don't even know that what they're seeing comes from RHOC.
14.
And look at them now
Tamra and Vicki were spotted filming something -- but we don't know what the secret project may be. We look forward to finding out what!
15.
Friends stick together, right?!
But wait ... someone important is missing from this picture ...
16.
There were TRES Amigas
Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge are just two parts of the triad. Where is Shannon Beador in all of this?
17.
Shannon is still on the show
Ever have a teacher move you and your friends to different parts of the room because you were acting up? Shannon's the only one of the Amigas who didn't have to move her desk, so to speak. (There are conspiracy theories that say that Bravo kept Shannon on the show to preempt accusations of ageism)
18.
So ... Shannon is all alone against Kelly Dodd?
Vicki and Kelly have been archrivals for years, and that meant that Kelly had beef with all three Amigas. And, famously, Kelly also bonked Shannon on the head on camera, allegedly giving her a concussion. Is Shannon's Season 15 storyline going to be nothing but getting terrorized by Kelly without any backup?
19.
Apparently, not so much
Shannon Beador and boyfriend John Janssen posed for this photo with Kelly Dodd and her fiance, Rick Leventhal. The two Housewives live within walking distance of each other.
20.
That photo set off a firestorm
After Shannon and Kelly's little photo op, it's clear that her erstwhile friends felt betrayed.
21.
They BOTH unfollowed Shannon
That dramatic twist shows exactly how strong their feelings were. There's being mad at a friend for their perceived disloyalty, and there's publicly unfollowing them when you KNOW that fans will notice.
22.
Tamra let Shannon have it
Tamra posted about fake friends, and it didn't take much wondering to know what it was about.
23.
Harsh words!
Even at a time when Vicki was at odds with them both, Tamra and Shannon remained close.
24.
Yes, they've had issues before ...
But in the past, most of their drama has been related to the show. Tamra's not being paid to feud this time. She's just mad.
25.
What about Vicki?
Vicki Gunvalson tells The Hollywood Gossip exclusively about the beef with Shannon.
26.
Here's what Vicki has to say:
"There is a lot going on in the world right now, as you all know," Vicki Gunvalson tells The Hollywood Gossip exclusively.
27.
Vicki says that there are bigger concerns.
Speaking to THG, she notes: "We have people dying of coronavirus, the stock market crashing, and me worrying about my insurance business at a critical point in this country."
28.
Shannon is the least of her concerns
"Worrying about whether Shannon Beador is mad if I unfollowed her or not is not even something on my radar," Vicki expresses to us.
29.
Shannon's not the only one who's not on her mind
"There are more important things going on in the world than worrying about her," Vicki affirms to THG, "or any of my other former costars."
30.
We all have bigger worries right now
Concluding her statement to THG, Vicki says: "I wish everyone the best during this turbulent time in our country’s history."
31.
Wow!
Kelly Dodd went on an anti-Vicki tour recently, making some downright nasty analogies about her and Tamra regarding their departures (seriously, she said things that I cannot imagine repeating). Vicki has had her ups and downs, like all reality stars, but it sounds like she has her priorities in order right now.
32.
For now ...
... the rest of us can continue to follow all sorts of reality TV nonsense to our heart's contents. Millions of Americans suddenly have a whole lot more time on their hands to catch up on all of their favorite shows adn gossip.