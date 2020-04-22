Vicki Gunvalson Clarifies Plea to Reopen California [Exclusive]

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the globe.

Some countries are trying to go back to "normal." Some are losing citizens faster than they can count.

It's no surprise that some are looking to the future and concerned that some aspects of current lockdown orders are overkill.

It's for expressing just such an opinion -- in the form of a plea for Governor Newsom to reopen certain service businesses in California -- that Vicki has been "slammed" on Twitter.

Now, Vicki is addressing her controversial Twitter plea, speaking exclusively to The Hollywood Gossip to explain and clarify her meaning.

Unlike some callous and malicious statements made by people she could name, Vicki says that she only has people's best interests at heart.