Vicki Gunvalson: Caught LYING About Brooks Ayers' Epic Cancer Con Job?

A relationship that spanned years devolved into a pair of bitter exes with major accusations of fraud.

We're talking about Vicki Gunvalson and her infamous ex, Brooks Ayers.

(Seriously, what kind of monster fakes having cancer?)

These days, their only interaction is Vicki's lawsuit against Brooks. Many fans are hoping that she'll clean him out.

But other The Real Housewives of Orange County fans are still reluctant to trust Vicki herself after the whole debacle with Brooks.

How much did Vicki know, when did she know it, and when will the truth come out? Take a look:

1. Brooks will haunt Vicki for the rest of her days

Brooks will haunt Vicki for the rest of her days
Knowing that he was trouble from the start doesn't change how ugly this story became or how long it took Vicki to see Brooks the way that her loved ones did.

2. Viewers first met Brooks Ayers in Season 7

Viewers first met Brooks Ayers in Season 7
He appeared on the season premiere in early 2012, an was at the time introduced as Vicki's new boyfriend.

3. He caused problems right away

He caused problems right away
Tensions mounted for weeks before things exploded between Vicki and Tamra, who had serious concerns about Brooks and his intentions.

4. Then, in Season 8 ...

Then, in Season 8 ...
In 2013, Vicki and Brooks were still going on dates, and Vicki was told that Brooks had had some sort of "interaction" with a porn star. Brooks insists that they two were on a break at the time. Vicki did get back with him, however.

5. Things got serious and GROSS

Things got serious and GROSS
Vicki's daughter Briana got into a huge fight with Brooks, claiming that a recording exposed Brooks encouraging Briana's husband to HIT her. Somehow, that's not enough.

6. In 2014 ...

In 2014 ...
By this point, she and Brooks are acting like a loving couple, even bonding with RHOC newcomer Shannon Beador and her then-husband, David Beador. That same summer, Vicki reveals that she and Brooks are living together ... and that he has cancer. This is the same summer when she discovers, on-camera, that her mother has died.

