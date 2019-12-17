Vicki Gunvalson: Caught LYING About Brooks Ayers' Epic Cancer Con Job?

A relationship that spanned years devolved into a pair of bitter exes with major accusations of fraud.

We're talking about Vicki Gunvalson and her infamous ex, Brooks Ayers.

(Seriously, what kind of monster fakes having cancer?)

These days, their only interaction is Vicki's lawsuit against Brooks. Many fans are hoping that she'll clean him out.

But other The Real Housewives of Orange County fans are still reluctant to trust Vicki herself after the whole debacle with Brooks.

How much did Vicki know, when did she know it, and when will the truth come out? Take a look: