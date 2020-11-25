Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge vs RHOC: Every Piece of Shade They've Thrown

Vicki Gunvalson was and always will be the OG of the OC.

Love her? Hate her?

During her lengthy reign on Bravo, most viewers have done both at one time or another.

The same is true of Tamra Judge, who has starred on The Real housewives of Orange County for almost as long.

All of that changed after Season 14, when Bravo decided to reshuffle the cast.

But just because they're not on the show for Season 15 doesn't mean that they've faded into obscurity.

Vicki and Tamra are very much part of the Real Housewives world, as far as fans are concerned.

And they have had a lot to say about their former castmates.

Much of it ranges from uncharitable to shady to downright harsh.

Take a look: