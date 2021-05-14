TV Cancelations: Did Your Favorite Show Get the Axe?

We've reached the end of the most unpredictable television season in history, as the Covid-19 pandemic altered shooting schedules and shortened episode orders.
But while no one wants to look back these days, at least it's now time to move forward.
Most broadcast networks have released their schedules for the fall of 2021 and the spring of 2022, which means that plenty of dramas and comedies are set to premiere...
... or set to return for another season.
Others, however, have been canceled.
Did your favorite program get the axe?
Scroll down to find out and then go ahead and let it out if so. This is a safe space..
American Housewife
American Housewife has been canceled at ABC after five seasons. The May 31 episode will now serve as the series finale.
Call Your Mother
Call Your Mother was canceled by ABC after just one season. As the news broke, star Kyra Sedgwick called out the network for the show's schedule, telling fans, "You guys have been so wonderful to tune in every week, or every other week or every two weeks! The rollout was nuts!"
Rebel
We adore Katey Sagal, but audiences didn't turn out for Rebel on ABC. It's been canceled after one season.
For Life
BC pulled the plug on For Life after its second season, but it will be shopped around to other networks.
MacGyver
Fans of the CBS drama were shocked when the show was canceled after five seasons on the air.
Black-ish
This wasn't really a cancelation. ABC renewed the sitcom for Season 8 and then announced it would be the final one.
Mixed-ish
Two seasons and out for this spinoff.
The Last Kingdom
“We had such a tremendous response to the last season, so are thrilled to be bringing it back for a fifth and final season on Netflix,” executive producer Nigel Merchant said in a statement. “With such a loyal fanbase, we’re excited to give viewers a chance to follow Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon) on the next stage of his epic quest, where not everyone survives.”
The Irregulars
This Netflix sci-fi drama lasted just one season.
NCIS: New Orleans
Don't worry. The mothership NCIS will pretty much never end.
Mom
Anna Faris left last year, but the show continued. Alas, CBS is now ready to say goodbye.
Shrill
Hulu announced last January that Shrill is ending with its upcoming third season, likely due to the heavy workload of its star, Aidy Bryant.
Insecure
Insecure star and co-creator Issa Rae announced last January that the upcoming fifth season of the comedy-drama series will be its last. In a statement, Rae revealed that she and fellow executive producer Prentice Penny had always envisioned Insecure as a five-season series. “Prentice and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end,” Rae told Deadline. “We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience.”
Pose
Series co-creator Steven Canals wrote in a tweet that they decided to end Pose with season 3 because they “reached the intended ending” of their story. Canals’ fellow co-creator Ryan Murphy said the same thing in a statement: “We got to tell the exact story we wanted, as we wanted to tell it, and I’m incredibly honored and grateful. Pose’s story may end in 1996, but its impact will go on forever.”
Peaky Blinders
Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight announced last January that the upcoming sixth season of the British period crime drama will be its last. He, however, noted that “while the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”
High Maintenance
Last January, nine months after High Maintenance wrapped its fourth-season run, HBO announced that the comedy-drama anthology series will not be returning for a fifth season on the network. In a statement, HBO revealed that “co-creators Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair have decided to take a break from producing the show to pursue other projects.”
Prodigal Son
Many Fox viewers are aghast that this drama won't get to write its own ending, as the cancelation was announced in May 2021.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
NBC announced last February that the upcoming eighth season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will serve as its swan song. “Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers,” said producer Dan Goor. “I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape.”
The Bold Type
Last January, Freeform renewed The Bold Type for a fifth and final season, which is set to premiere on May 26th.
Black Lightning
In November 2020, The CW announced that Black Lightning is ending with season 4. The show’s final season premiered on February 8th and is expected to end later this year.
Animal Kingdom
TNT renewed Animal Kingdom for a sixth and final season last January ahead of the show’s season 5 premiere this summer.
American Gods
Just a week after American Gods wrapped its third season last March, Starz announced that the fantasy drama will not be returning for a fourth season on the network
Bless the Harts
Bless the Harts is one of the few canceled TV shows of 2021 from the animated genre. Fox announced earlier this April that the ongoing second season of the show will be its last one.
Keeping Up With The Kardashians - Season 11 Photo
After 20 seasons, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is leaving E!. But the family has signed a deal to produce content for Hulu.
Counting On?
Some how, some way, despite the Duggars being a cult and son Josh having been arrested on child porn charges... the network has not officially severed ties with this family. Come on now!